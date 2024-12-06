How do they say ‘messy’ in French?

Let's admit that things are crazy over here. Just yesterday, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson compared a Tennessee law banning gender transitions for minors to past laws banning interracial marriage. On top of that, President Biden pardoned his son Hunter and the effective date is January 1, 2014.

However, our mess is nothing compared to what's happening in France. Check this out:

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier lost a confidence vote on Wednesday. The vote was triggered after he forced through part of the 2025 budget using an executive decree. It was France's first successful vote of no confidence in more than 60 years.

Barnier lost a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly on Wednesday after Left and far-Right parties voted together.

The collapse of the three-month-old government makes Barnier France's shortest-serving prime minister and could bring further upheaval to financial markets.

Poor Michel. Three months is scarcely enough time to enjoy a little French roast coffee and one of those nice chocolate croissants that they serve over there.

Seriously, the argument is over a budget. Does that sound familiar, by the way? They can't seem to agree on le budget or how they say it over there. According to news reports, "le déficit" exploded on COVID-19 payments to citizens, tax cuts, and subsidies for energy bills.

We hear that a new prime minister will take over soon but no one expects the new one to fix anything. So this show will go on and Paris will look beautiful at Christmas as usual.

The good news is that the French do not have a Supreme Court justice who can't define what a woman is and Macron is not pressured to pardon any one of his three adopted sons.

So France is France and where is Brigette Bardot in a swimsuit when we really need her?

