Disentangle from Europe

Marie Le Pen was just banned from running for president of France for five years. That’s more like forever. Le Pen is deemed a criminal and sentenced to wear an electronic tag for a couple years. A French court claims she embezzled. But why would we believe a French court any more than we believe a Manhattan or D.C. district court? Trump’s been through those wringers.

Macron and his mates did to Le Pen what Romanian elites did to Calin Georgescu, the populist candidate for president there. Reportedly, he was the frontrunner. If you smell a rat, you’re right.

French judges are partisan, but not French partisans. They’re shills for the European Union. The EU is a trans-European bureaucracy led by French and German elites to dominate the continent. American “progressives” envy the EU. The British voted out the EU, but their ruling class wants back in the club.

Europe is reverting. Tyranny -- softer versions for now -- is making a comeback. That coincides with the moral rot infecting Europe’s elites. (U.S. elites, are infected, too, but that’s for another day.) They loathe western civilization. They’re contemptuous of those who spurn what amounts to nihilism. They’re corrupt and incompetent, driving their nations off cliffs with globalist nostrums and governance.

France, Germany, and Britain, once the pillars of Western Europe, are squandering their inheritances. Their leaders are flooding Europe with Muslim diaspora, leading to increasing social strife and crime of all types.

Britain was once a bastion of rule of law, rights, and democracy. What marks Britain today is decay and descent. Self-loathing elites -- wet Conservatives are in that mix -- are “transforming” Britain with hordes of Muslim migrants. Cultural suicide is underway.

Sweden, where violent crimes and rape were practically unheard of, is plagued by rape.

It’s bad in Sweden, but no better in Britain. The British elite, as policy, seem to accept the crime cesspool they’ve created as a price of diversity.

Brits are fearful to walk London streets. London was once a safe city. Say anything about London’s crime spike or Muslim gangs raping English girls, and the police are knocking at your door. In a Stalinist twist, British cops are after anyone posting memes or social media comments deemed offensive by the ruling class.

Last August, London’s police chief, “Sir” Mark Rowley, said Americans better abide by British laws against incitement on social media, claiming that “Being a keyboard warrior does not make you safe from the law.” Rowley is a jackboot who believes his reach is transatlantic. If Democrats ever regain power, he might be right. For now, a firestorm of Yankee “keyboard warriors” waylaid Rowley, shutting him up.

The Standard, via Yahoo News, reported on February 28:

Violent crime and robbery now makes up a third of the cases stuck in London’s record-breaking backlog at the overburdened Crown Courts, figures have revealed. The Ministry of Justice said on Thursday that the national backlog has now reached 74,651 and could be as high as 100,000 by the end of 2029, leaving victims and witnesses waiting years for their day in court.

Yet, migrant criminals are too often granted leniency, while natives are prosecuted for hate crimes, which, in many cases, have nothing to do with making threats, but everything to do breeching speech codes.

Europe’s economies are being run into ditches.

Reports Andrew A. Mitcha for 1945, February 15:

Already in 2023, the United States GDP was significantly larger than the EU’s, with the US having a GDP of $26.9 trillion compared to the EU’s GDP of just over $15 trillion, with the gap between the EU and the US standing at 80 percent and continuing to increase.

What’s causing the nosedives? Mitcha cites Europe’s ruling class’s cultish devotion to radical green polices. Writes Mitcha:

Europe’s economic crisis is more profound than the typical cyclical roadblocks that all developed economies face. Simply put, the “green emissions” targets imposed by the European Commission in the name of fighting climate change have all but crippled Europe’s industries and paralyzed Europe’s ability to compete in the marketplace. Nowhere is the relative competitiveness of EU and US economies better illustrated than in energy prices, with European costs two to three times higher rates than the United States, with taxes accounting for 23 percent of the price.

Then there’s the matter of war. Europe’s elites, like America’s, are obsessed with Russia. What is it about despots and wannabes need for wars? Didn’t Orwell have something to say about that? He did, indeed. Penned Orwell:

War against a foreign country only happens when the moneyed classes think they are going to profit from it.

Per Investopedia, “Russia's natural resources reserves are worth $75 trillion by Statista's estimate.” The Ukraine war is useful in destabilizing Putin’s regime. If successful, then comes the booty.

Another reason is that despots need boogeymen to distract their subjects from their miserable rule. Putin -- no altar boy -- fits the bill.

Reports Metro, a London outlet, March 27:

The European Union has told its almost 450 million citizens to prepare for war or natural disaster by assembling ’72 hour survival kits’. But as the UK ramps up defence spending and assembles a ‘coalition of the willing’ to protect Ukraine, British preparedness for conflict is now under the microscope.

It’s curious that nations -- here we add Germany and France -- whose economies are faltering and whose militaries are 98-pound weaklings want to tangle with Russia, which owns a formidable conventional military and a nuclear weapons arsenal comparable to the U.S.

We wonder, have Germans forgotten Stalingrad? Are the French hazy about Napoleon’s venture east? History forgotten is the stuff of hubris. Or is conceit trumping history?

Betting here is that the Brits, French, and Germans hope that a dustup with the Russians in Ukraine would provoke Putin to lash out at a NATO country, thereby triggering Article 5 of NATO’s treaty. An attack on one NATO member is an attack on all NATO members, goes the proviso.

Do you see where this is going? Our NATO allies may wish to bait Putin into an attack that obligates U.S. intervention. Tangling with Russia would be folly surpassing the folly of World War I, which was the catalyst for Europe’s unraveling.

Donald Trump is no one’s fool. America First is certainly about reviving U.S. prosperity. That includes spreading the wealth to middle-income and working-class Americans, who, for a generation, have seen wages erode, jobs disappear, and costs rise. The American pie isn’t just for coastal elites.

The tariffs Trump will levy on EU members is, yes, about a fair shake for American producers and workers, but it’s as much about making the nation more secure and self-sufficient.

Splendid isolation for the U.S. is long gone. Yet, in an increasingly dangerous world, there’s greater urgency for the U.S. to be more independent. That doesn’t mean eschewing trade, nor does it mean a go-it-alone approach to national security. Working with other countries based on overlapping interests provides important safeguards. But NATO membership is becoming problematic for the U.S. because Europe is becoming problematic. Trump has long suggested that.

Consider this: If NATO’s big three -- Britain, France, and Germany -- are veering toward despotism; if their economies are being run to ground by extreme green doctrine; if their elite continue importing alien -- and often hostile -- populations in compliance with globalist creed; if the big three want war with Russia… well, then, where is the nexus of vital interests with a Trump-led U.S.? Divergence, not commonality, seem to be the future, barring upheavals across Europe that returns sanity to European affairs.

Some may claim that disentangling from Europe now may be premature. Tomorrow, though, it may be a necessity.

J. Robert Smith can be found at X. His handle is @JRobertSmith1. At Gab, @JRobertSmith. He blogs occasionally at Flyover .

Image: Derek Bennett