Jasmine Crockett concedes she was a DEI hire, admitting ‘no experience’

One of the dumbest women in Congress—which I understand doesn’t narrow it down whatsoever—just conceded that she only got a job as a public defender because she was black, admitting that she was completely unqualified for the position, bringing “no experience” to the table.

Jasmine Crockett Admits she was only hired because she was Black...



"I had no experience... you should hire me because I'm Black"



Yeah, because you're a Racist Miss Crockett pic.twitter.com/roWMWNSafy — kevin smith (@kevin_smith45) April 2, 2025

To be honest, I had no idea that Jasmine Crockett had ever held a job outside of Congress, but it’s fitting that it was still government—the only place that useless eaters can actually find employment is when somebody else works hard enough to earn two salaries.

The woman who just recently claimed that “it is not a criminal violation to enter the country illegally” is a DEI hire? A woman who apparently has a law degree and some background in legal work but says it’s not a crime to commit a crime isn’t gainfully employed because of merit? Gee, who could have ever figured that out!

“It is not a criminal violation to enter the country illegally… It’s not a crime.” - Rep Jasmine Crockett pic.twitter.com/9tYYEvowlZ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 9, 2025

In other news, the sky is blue.

What’s also criminal is that a criminal defendant was ever saddled with Crockett as their public defender—what’d she do, get a client the death penalty over a speeding ticket?

The Democrats truly have weaponized incompetence to a shocking degree.

