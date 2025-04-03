« Jasmine Crockett concedes she was a DEI hire, admitting ‘no experience’ | Snow Edsel White? »
April 3, 2025

In San Diego, Supervisor Jim Desmond sounds the alarm about Tijuana sewage fouling the county's beaches

By Monica Showalter

Sometimes, a picture is worth a thousand words.

Which explains why a lonely conservative in a sea of leftists, Supervisor Jim Desmond, has done such a useful thing.

He's begun putting out videos of San Diego County's beaches, those famous redoubts of sun, surf, and Beach Boys songs, which leftists have allowed to become toxic sludge dumps from the city of Tijuana, which dumps millions of gallons of untreated sewage straight into San Diego's famed beaches.

People need to see this. Fox has helped:

Update: Here's a new one from him:

And it does get worse -- more sewage on the way:

He's on the case, and banging on doors in Washington, now.

This, in stark contrast to the blue city and state officials who have done nothing, the ones around Imperial Beach hit hardest of all, and just lamenting it. The state's greenie governor, Gavin Newsom, is nowhere to be found, and has refused to make an emergency declaration, despite the obvious need for it.

Desmond has gotten the EPA interested, too, after years of inaction under the Biden administration:

Thank goodness our county has Jim Desmond. Nothing would be happening otherwise.

Image: X screen shot

