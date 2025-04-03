In San Diego, Supervisor Jim Desmond sounds the alarm about Tijuana sewage fouling the county's beaches

Sometimes, a picture is worth a thousand words.

Which explains why a lonely conservative in a sea of leftists, Supervisor Jim Desmond, has done such a useful thing.

He's begun putting out videos of San Diego County's beaches, those famous redoubts of sun, surf, and Beach Boys songs, which leftists have allowed to become toxic sludge dumps from the city of Tijuana, which dumps millions of gallons of untreated sewage straight into San Diego's famed beaches.

Over the past five years, more than 100 billion gallons of raw sewage, industrial waste, and toxic runoff from Tijuana, Mexico have flooded across the border into our communities.



In 2023 alone, 44 billion gallons crossed into the U.S.—the most ever recorded.



This sewage isn’t… pic.twitter.com/d0wkDFe5BV — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) April 1, 2025

People need to see this. Fox has helped:

Republican @jim_desmond is tipping his hat to @realDonaldTrump for cracking down on the border free-for-all — but says the next crisis is just as filthy. He’s sounding the alarm on Mexico dumping raw sewage into the U.S., polluting beaches and making @us_navyseals sick — calling… pic.twitter.com/Mk2uXzHDSb — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 2, 2025

Update: Here's a new one from him:

This is what it looks like when Mexico dumps millions of gallons of raw sewage into the United States.



This isn’t just pollution, it’s a health and environmental crisis, plus a national security threat due to the proximity of the Navy Seal training.



And it’s getting worse:… pic.twitter.com/5l79u9qnVp — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) April 4, 2025

And it does get worse -- more sewage on the way:

Just received word: On Monday, Mexico is set to dump 400 MILLION gallons of sewage into the Tijuana River.



Instead of rerouting the flow during maintenance, they’re choosing the easy way out—dump it into the U.S. and make it our problem. This is unacceptable.



Our communities,… — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) April 3, 2025

🇲🇽🇺🇸 MEXICO PLANS TO DUMP 400M GALLONS OF SEWAGE INTO THE U.S.



San Diego’s Jim Desmond is sounding the alarm—Mexico’s about to dump 400 million gallons of sewage into the Tijuana River.



The filth is set to flow straight into U.S. waters, and Desmond isn’t holding back, calling… https://t.co/OmtSgUD8gN pic.twitter.com/4oCRFHJMsB — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 4, 2025

He's on the case, and banging on doors in Washington, now.

.@BasedMikeLee It’s insane that we allow this to happen. I’ll be in DC this week, would love to talk solutions, or invite you out to see it for yourself.



We have to make everyone aware that this crap is literally happening in our country. https://t.co/WvPmf2fwGX — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) April 4, 2025

This, in stark contrast to the blue city and state officials who have done nothing, the ones around Imperial Beach hit hardest of all, and just lamenting it. The state's greenie governor, Gavin Newsom, is nowhere to be found, and has refused to make an emergency declaration, despite the obvious need for it.

Desmond has gotten the EPA interested, too, after years of inaction under the Biden administration:

Looking forward to your visit @epaleezeldin . Let’s finally solve this crisis. https://t.co/LNlTaNmeZA — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) April 1, 2025

Thank goodness our county has Jim Desmond. Nothing would be happening otherwise.

Image: X screen shot