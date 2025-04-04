The mauling of NPR

It is probably safe to say that never before in the history of U.S. congressional hearings has a witness ever been so hard-pressed to defend an organization from criticism–in this case involving inherent bias–when it has so publicly and brazenly displayed it. However, National Public Radio (NPR) Chief Executive Officer Katherine Maher clearly found herself in just such a position on March 26 as she unsuccessfully attempted to shrug off the idea that her network did not have a consistent heavy left-leaning bias in its reporting. Her attempt to do so resulted in a public mauling.

NPR’s bias is so evident that anyone listening to it has to wonder if it is an arm of the Democrat Party. And, as if further proof beyond what it regularly broadcasts is necessary, it was provided after the hearing by a senior writer for the Washington Examiner. He shared the fact that a long-established NPR tradition on Independence Day had been abandoned by the network -- ironically one of the few acts of patriotism it had ever embraced.

Traditionally, for 50 years, NPR had read the Declaration of Independence on its broadcasts every July 4th. But it implemented a change and stopped doing so, instead choosing to air a discussion as to why the document and its author, Thomas Jefferson, were racist. This has to be viewed as nothing more than a decision seeking to further appeal to its liberal base -- a decision comparable to undermining the sanctity of Christmas just to appeal to atheists.

NPR’s inherent bias was also underscored in a 2019 Pew survey that determined its audience was overwhelmingly (to the tune of 87%) Democratic. Yet despite this, the network is funded by taxpayers who should expect unbiased and accurate news reporting. Thus, the issue before Congress was whether taxpayers -- who obviously represent both major political parties -- should be funding an organization that is so committed to only one of them. And that impact is considerable as NPR syndicates programming to more than one thousand public radio stations across the U.S.

In April 2024, a former NPR senior editor wrote an op-ed that further documented the liberal DNA within the radio station’s bloodline. Claiming that diversity is its “North Star,” NPR must have a defective compass: its Washington, D.C. headquarters has an editorial staff that includes 87 Democrats but not a single Republican. While Maher testified that she has no editorial role at NPR, with an 87-0 Democrat Party representation on its staff, there is no need for her to contribute any liberal content.

Probably overly frustrated by lawmakers’ criticism of NPR bias against which she was defenseless, Maher did throw a bone to critics. She admitted that the radio network made a mistake in failing to cover Hunter Biden’s laptop story.

Reviewing Maher’s congressional testimony justifies terminating taxpayer funding of NPR due to its inherent one-sided liberal spin.

The tariff trade war we are fighting with Canada recently caused our neighbor to the north to pay for anti-Trump billboards to be posted in twelve mostly Republican states and Washington D.C. It was a waste of money. Canada could have projected much more anti-Trump rhetoric by simply making a donation to NPR!

Image: NPR