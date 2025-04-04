Snow Edsel White?

We should start calling the new Snow White movie Snow Red. Why? Because there is a lot of red ink on the Disney balance sheet. Red as in losing money. This is the story:

The studio’s remake of the 1937 animated classic suffered a dismal box office opening on the weekend of Mar. 28, earning only $43 million in ticket sales in the U.S. and Canada. This represented a huge drop-off from box office predictions in February that it would open to $85 million domestically. With a $43 million opening, "Snow White" performed worse at the box office than the worst-performing live-action Disney remake up to that point, the 2019 "Dumbo" remake, which opened to $46 million. The film’s poor opening extended to its second week, where it earned only $14.2 million domestically -- a 66% decline from its opening weekend. These numbers appeared all the more catastrophic considering the film had a budget of approximately $250 million -- making it one of the company's most expensive film productions in the last several years.

Who is getting fired over this movie? I don't know, but this may be the worst economic mistake since the Edsel. Remember the Edsel? It was a big flop too, and it was because they listened to the experts who always tell each other how smart they are.

What failed with this movie was two things:

First, don't mess with a classic. It never works. Why rewrite Beethoven's 5th Symphony? Just buy the CD, or download it, listen to it, love it, praise the composer, and then set out to write your own symphony. We love classics because they are. We don't need smart people outsmarting themselves.

Second, and perhaps more important, is that the people behind this move hate the country and its traditions. They have a vision of women that most women don't have. Women do not hate men unless they write scripts at Disney. Women, like my wife, sister, and cousins who grew up loving the movie were not happy seeing their favorite character turned into a feminist crusader.

So moral of the story? Leave the classics alone and try to create your own classic. Shame on any expert who supported this disaster and didn't defend the image that Walt Disney built over decades.

Let the red ink flow and I hope that the bean counters finally convince the experts that these attacks on our traditions are unproductive, i.e. go woke, go broke, they say!

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: Disney