Brace for more astroturf as pre-planned protests ‘spring to life’ this weekend

Have you noticed that the left operates in predictable patterns?

Leftists all suddenly start using the same words.

They all suddenly seize upon the same tactics.

And they all suddenly show up to pre-planned protests that all look the same for the media.

All over the country — and the world — lefties have seized upon the idea of attacking the private property of normal people as some bizarre form of resistance. What began with firebombings of Tesla dealerships has morphed into lefties vandalizing normal people’s private property as though normal people are responsible for something Elon Musk has done. Our suspicions that all of this is being funded are being confirmed, with pre-planned protests that are to “spring to life” this weekend.

Lefties are all moving in lockstep. They ironically keep on keying fascistic leftist symbols onto Teslas — a case of projection on steroids. And they’ve somehow convinced themselves that these actions against private property are “virtuous,” with the X account TeslaDashCam offering the latest in videos of lefties losing it around Teslas.

Even worse, the fascist far left has moved from firebombing dealerships and keying cars to assaulting people.

On Saturday, police arrested a Portland man after he allegedly pointed a laser inside a Tesla dealership during a protest, injuring the eyes of one of the employees. 27-year-old Davis Nafshun has been charged with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of attempting to commit a felony, and misdemeanor charges of menacing and reckless endangerment.

On top of all this, we’re all in for some more astroturf action this weekend, because the far left is planning for protests that curiously use the “anti-anti-communist” tropes of the past.

Back in the days when the far left wanted to support communist Fidel Castro, they came up with the ever-clever “hands off” trope to lend a measure of plausible deniability to the proceedings. So instead of openly supporting communism, they could simply say they were calling for “hands off“ Cuba. This goes so far back that it even has a connection to Lee Harvey Oswald.

In later years, the left resurrected this little trope to support the oppressive regime of Nicolás Maduro, with a modified reprise of the trope, “hands off Venezuela,” while pretending not to support an authoritarian socialist.

Lefties have dusted off the old trope for this weekend. Thanks to the TOR Project, the Wayback Machine, and the archive‘s web page capture, we can look into their web pages and see what they have planned, as well as look back at previous web pages to see how these plans were developed.

Indivisible.org seems to be one of the bigger players in the far-left fascism space these days, projecting on all thrusters their collectivist ideals. The site features a curious notice:

Indivisible.org is a joint website of Indivisible Project and Indivisible Action. Indivisible Project is a registered 501(c)(4). Indivisible Action is a Hybrid Political Action Committee. They are separate organizations.

If you search, you can find out how they have an event toolkit for reimbursements and to reimburse group members for purchases. This is ostensibly for expenses, but money is extremely fungible and can be used wherever it’s needed.

But the main item you’ll find on the Indivisible site is a link to the pre-planned protest this Saturday, April 5. Back on March 25, 2025, Yahoo news sported this headline: “Protests against Trump and Musk spring to life — with a mass demonstration set for April 5.” This is touted as Hands off!, National Day of Action, Saturday, April 5. These have their own planning history, with a first public appearance on March 15, 2025.

It’s also fascinating that the ever so “unbiased” and “objective” media are falling all over themselves to offer free advertising to something that hasn’t even taken place yet.

Axios: What to know about Saturday’s nationwide “Hands Off!” anti-Trump protests.

Boston.com: What to know about the protest against Trump and Musk planned for Boston Common on April 5

Hands Off! protests against Trump planned nationwide for April 5. What to know in Michigan.

‘Hands Off!’ protest: April 5 could see massive turnout for rallies against Trump and Musk in all 50 states. Here’s what to know

“Hands Off!” march in Louisiana to protest President Trump and Elon Musk. What to know.

Newsweek: What to Know About Nationwide ‘Hands Off’ Protests on April 5.

Phoenix’s ‘Hands Off’ protest at the Capitol: What to know

USA Today Network: Trump, Elon Musk Hands Off protests: What to know about April 5 Florida rallies

Washingtonian: What to Know About the April 5 Anti-Trump Protest in DC

Remember, all of this was supposed to “spring to life” spontaneously. But when you look behind the scenes, you’ll find that these are planned well in advance and financed with plenty of free advertising from the supposedly objective national socialist media. That is what amounts to “grassroots” when it comes to the fascist far left.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: JoslynLM via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.