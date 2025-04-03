MAGA: Progress, Not Perfection

Everyone including me was apoplectic over President Trump’s full-throated endorsement of Lindsey Graham for his 2026 Senate race. What was POTUS thinking? Graham is a RINO, a war hawk. This man hates MAGA.

Lindsey Graham said Trump-supporters embrace “demagoguery,” called MAGA “bats--- crazy,” said Trump’s foreign policy is “gibberish,” that Trump doesn’t have the “temperament or judgment” to be president.

Then Graham lined up with the real January 6 insurgents (Democrats) and attacked MAGA as violent. He tried to implicate President Trump in the alleged “insurrection.” He said, “Those responsible for Capitol security, including our political leaders, must also be held accountable” and followed that up by blaming Trump for “a self-inflicted wound” and said that “his actions were the problem, not the solution.”

Graham in no way represents patriots in this country. So why did President Trump come out with this glowing endorsement for him? Well, let’s try to look at POTUS’s position from a 10,000-foot view.

President Trump is attempting to dismantle not just the Deep State here in the U.S., but the Deep State around the world. This is why global leaders swear they will never surrender to Trump’s tariffs.

Actually, they’re saying they’ll never surrender to President Trump, to America’s sovereignty. Too many countries have been taken over by the one-world crowd. They’re destroying their economies with the Green New Deal, diluting their populations, censoring their people. They don’t need an example of a country that successfully rejected that tyranny.

This movement for global domination didn’t start in the U.S.; they were just trying to finish up with the U.S. Only by the grace of God did we escape (hopefully) with the election of Donald Trump. I say “hopefully” because POTUS is still in the fight.

Our President is facing a weaponized Judiciary that is blocking him at every turn. I’ve lost count of the number of judges who have jumped on the “take over the Executive Branch” bandwagon, but it’s enough to impede the president’s agenda.

Democrats are winning or stealing races across the country. The latest was a state Senate seat in Pennsylvania that narrowed the Republican majority there. A Democrat won a more critical race on April 1 for the Wisconsin supreme court. This could cost the GOP the House, as she wants to redraw congressional maps to favor Democrats. It’s not all eyes on these races, as it was with the presidential race, yet these defeats make President Trump’s job even harder.

Meanwhile, the president’s Cabinet is under attack. Elon Musk, who heads the Department of Government Efficiency, is being attacked through his businesses. Tesla dealerships are being firebombed and Teslas keyed, shot up, set on fire.

There’s the latest wrap-up smear on Defense secretary Pete Hegseth over the secure messaging app Signal. Apparently, “someone” invited Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg into the thread. Goldberg claims he didn’t know it was a call about national security, yet he stayed, and then published the full Signal chat messages. President Trump stands by Secretary Hegseth and confirmed that Hegseth had nothing to do with it. Yet the attacks continue.

Conservative influencers are swatted, met with armed police over fake calls of violence in the home. This is such a dangerous practice, but then casualties might be part of the left’s equation.

And in the midst of all this inflicted chaos, there’s the economy. Biden or whoever was running the government back then set up to tank the economy, to force us onto their digital dollar, into full government control. Now President Trump has to pick up the pieces and put our economy back together.

Bottom line: POTUS is literally up against the world, his administration under constant attack from all sides. Just to put America back on track is a herculean task that President Trump has willingly taken on.

So how does all this relate to the incomprehensible endorsement of Lindsey Graham? Graham is a minuscule piece of the puzzle, insignificant in the long run.

And I’m sure POTUS has his reasons. Maybe Graham really is President Trump’s friend, though that argument strains credulity. Or maybe the endorsement was the art of the deal. Or it could just be the only practical move at this point.

Fact: Senator Graham is there at least until Jan 2027, even if he loses in 2026. Now, POTUS could refuse to endorse him and live with another enemy in the Senate for the next nine months, or he could endorse him, take the blowback from supporters, and hopefully use Graham to help advance his agenda.

But even if the Graham endorsement is just a misstep, President Trump is turning the Deep State on its head, drastically reducing the size of government, setting up for other countries to fund the U.S. in order to free Americans from taxation. He’s working to achieve his goals every single day, accomplishing massive reform. So he endorsed a RINO for re-election. Progress, not perfection.

By choosing progress, we let go of the unreachable ideals of perfectionism, and instead set achievable, realistic goals that guide us toward success.

POTUS is not just achieving realistic goals; he’s achieving the impossible, dismantling a deeply entrenched bureaucracy, rebuilding a broken economy, protecting our borders, restoring justice, and more. He’s doing what needs to be done, what no one else could have done.

I’m sure POTUS knows that Graham is a RINO. He said as much when Graham said J6 pardons were a mistake.

“RINO Lindsey Graham doesn’t know what the hell he’s talking about,” President Trump responded when asked about Graham’s opposition to the pardons.

So since POTUS knows that Graham is a RINO, and since he knows that MAGA spends much of its time fighting RINOs, I’m sure he knew that MAGA would bristle at his endorsement. Yet he went ahead.

We may not know why, but we can be sure he’s not turning on us, not one of them. His sole focus is now and has always been to take our country back, to Make America Great Again.

“The general who advances without coveting fame and retreats without fearing disgrace, whose only thought is to protect his country and do good service for his sovereign, is the jewel of the kingdom”.

—Sun Tzu

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.