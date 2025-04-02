Make IRS Sauce The Same For Both Citizen Goose and Politician Gander

An old saw says that whatever is sauce for the goose is also sauce for the gander. Of course, in D.C., that has never been true. If you are in the seat of power, you are untouchable. This explains the revulsion that middle earth (flyover country) has for Mordor on the Hudson. “Why can they get away with things we would go to jail for?” One of those things is getting rich in a job that shouldn’t generate that kind fo wealth.

Perhaps the difference between ordinary citizen geese and politician ganders is best exemplified by the not-inconsiderable fear ordinary citizens experience when an envelope with an IRS return address appears in their mailbox. As ads for IRS “fixers” say, the IRS is the world’s most feared collection agency. They are judge, jury, and executioner, aimed firmly at your wallet.

Of course, the first step is simple. Meet with the nice IRS agent. He’ll go over your records, show you where you’ve stiffed Uncle Sam, and politely “request” that you pay up. If you don’t, things will become rather unpleasant. Your paycheck may suddenly shrink, or things you thought you owned start disappearing in a tax sale. If it’s bad enough, they’ll push a judge to give you an involuntary change of address. So generous.

Image (edited) by Freepik AI.

This is all so simple that Dems pushed through an ungodly amount of money to add many thousands of new IRS agents. Supposedly, they were to audit the fat cats but, somehow, ordinary folks showed up in their target lists. Dems are never satisfied. They were laundering money through a host of federal agencies, ultimately getting it into their own pockets.

I know that seems a bit unsupported, but let’s consider the facts and do a bit of simple arithmetic. Alexandria Airhead Cortez was supposedly a broke bartender when she was elected to Congress in 2018. Her salary is $174k per year. By the end of this year, that means her total salary will have been $1.218 million.

Out of that, she will have lived for seven years, purchased a residence in D.C., built a checking account balance of $200-500k, and a savings account of $500k-$1 million. It’s pretty clear that no one living on $174k a year can afford a residence in both D.C. and their home district, plus all those other goodies, all while adding up to a net worth as high as $2.5 million (h.t., Duck.ai).

Inquiring minds want to know how to get on this gravy train. If AOC can blather her way into such riches, why can’t I? (I don’t get paid for writing this.) Duck.ai suggests that the goodies come from book deals, speaking fees, and “other business ventures.” But how is it that AOC is worth anything as a speaker? I wonder…

At the latest rally she had with Comrade Bernie, cell phone tracking data shows that over 80% of the crowd had not only attended another Dem rally, but they had also attended a wide variety of Lefty functions in a wide variety of dispersed locations. That strongly suggests astroturf and high payroll costs for someone dragging a narrative behind chartered buses.

The same sort of logic can be explored for a vast variety of CongressCritters. They came to D.C. without much money and somehow are now worth millions. Please note, I’m not including people like Mark Warner, Ron Johnson, and Darrell Issa, who all made their money before going to D.C. But when a number of plebeians get rich, we have to wonder. Along the way, did some of their BFFs or family get rich at the same time? We know that happened with the Bidens.

It seems there’s a simple way to find out what’s happening. Audit the whole lot of them. And go back the seven years that income tax evasion charges can reach. If we audit both sides of the aisle, charges of retribution will be blunted. If Republicans are upstanding citizens, their audits are likely to come out clean. Dirty players on either side can pay their accountants and attorneys to explain to the judge why their money wasn’t misappropriated from somewhere (USAID perhaps?). But this is only the start.

We may properly suspect that a significant majority of the miscreants are on the Dem side of the aisle. Lindsay Gramnesty? Not so sure. It’s hard to be sure of much with him. And I’m sure that a few of the R’s will have IRS problems. But given the likely distribution of NGO cash to Dems, it’s probable that quorum calls in both houses will become light on the Left. That will make passing the President’s priorities simpler.

Next, aggregate the NGO money trails. If the bulk of corrupt pols are getting money from the same sources, bribery and corruption charges will be easier to prosecute.

The Ultimate Principle tells us that “When you investigate the unknown, you do not know what you will find.” So, there are likely to be some surprises. Maybe we’ll really learn how Rs become RINOs once they come inside the Beltway. Maybe some people we thought were dirty will pass with flying colors, while some “clean” people will show up with dirty laundry.

The details won’t matter until the Grand Jury is done. Then, our duty is to punish the guilty. That way, the privileged will face the same terrors mere taxpayers address. While those people are defending themselves or have taken up new mailing addresses, they won’t be voting to gum up the works. Along the way, the same rabbit trail exposed by the initial IRS inquiries may show us how money is getting to various election supervisors and boards. Their refusal to properly maintain voter rolls allows literally millions of ballots to be “voted” by non-existent voters.

If states on the Left Coast, Illinois, and New York had clean voter rolls, it’s very likely that a lot more Republicans would be elected. That means that Americans who are sick of being forced to fund loony left-wing fantasies with their tax dollars will actually have a chance to have their voices heard.

I could rant on, but the answer seems clear. Let’s pick some low-hanging fruit.

Ted Noel is retired physician who posts on social media as Doctor Ted.