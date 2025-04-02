The gift that keeps on giving

The joy that the new Trump administration has given to me has not yet abated. Last week, Tulsi Gabbard testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee in which a slack-jawed, dumb-founded Sen. Angus King of Maine noted that the 2025 annual threat assessment by the U.S. intelligence community made no mention of climate change. Tulsi responded by saying, “I can’t speak to the decisions made previously, but this annual threat assessment has been focused very directly on the threats that we deem most critical to the United States and our national security.” In short, the intelligence service is now focusing on real threats, not ones manufactured by the climate industrial complex.

King responded with a laundry list of problems that climate change was causing such as “mass migration, famine, dislocation, and political violence”. Tulsi did not take the bait. She might easily have noted that the former administration’s open invitation to the world, not climate change, caused tens of millions of refugees to resettle here, but she instead let King keep going on like a porkchop about extreme weather, heat waves, droughts, floods, wildfires, and storms of Biblical proportions. Tulsi then calmly responded that the annual threat assessment only focused on real threats, (not the imaginary fears of a bedwetter like the Senator).

An enraged Angus demanded to know if Gabbard gave explicit instructions to the authors of the report to not include climate change, and Gabbard replied, “I don’t recall giving that instruction.” Tulsi, you are doing great!

Image: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.