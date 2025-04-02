Wasting time is hard to do – leftists still manage it

Ultimately, time is our most precious resource, so what constitutes a true waste of it? Leftism does.

When one distinguishes between wasting time and spending it, not much is really wasted. For example, if one chooses to play video games, instead of reading a book, is that a waste of time, or just a less productive choice? Actually, it may be more productive in calibrating eye-hand coordination in this world of buzzing drones. It may even be time better spent than reading a blog post.

How about taking a nap versus exercising? In an impactful scene from the movie Patton, the bombastic general tells a sleeping soldier to get back in his cot, after all, he’s the “only son of a [rhymes with itch] in this headquarters who knows what he’s trying to do.” If the general insists, that’s time well spent, not wasted.

How one spends his time -- once basic needs are fulfilled -- is determined by a complex decision-making process, often percolating up from one’s subconscious It’s either do this or do that, but neither are a necessarily a waste of time -- unless one chooses leftist pursuits.

Leftists have not only lost their minds, but have lost track of time. “Time blindness” is a term that describes difficulties in perceiving and managing time. Incurring the inability to recognize when time has passed or to estimate how long something will take, may constitute a waste of time. While ADHD is often associated with this syndrome, depression and neurological impairment are also conditions that impair time perception. It is well documented that liberals disproportionately suffer mental illness, including depression.

Denying reality, their symptoms (even if not clinically derived) are somewhat similar to Time Blindness in that it prevents them from grasping the directional arrow of time. Rather than time unfolding in one direction, they insist on going “back to the future” where they repeat the same tired socialist tirade and indulge the same mistakes (an informal definition of insanity).

Wasting time is actually hard to do, but muddled leftists manage to do it by imposing socialistic principles that have long been consigned to the scrapheap of history. Their Marxist-inspired violence to overthrow the means and products of production (e.g., Tesla factories, gas grills, etc.) are a waste of resources and time. History has proven the malevolent Marx wrong -- time and time again. What a waste!

Furthermore, leftists waste our time with peculiar notions of equality that don’t engender justice for all; in fact, to enforce it requires many injustices. Liberty (including the freedom to enjoy the fruits of one’s labor) and equality are inherently incompatible. Nature abhors a vacuum, but it is not predisposed to equality, either. Since we cannot choose our parents, their earned influence and any earned inheritance they may bestow on beneficiaries may contribute to inequality. To paraphrase Sir Winston Churchill (whose bust adorns the Oval Office once again): it is part of the worst system -- except for all the rest!

Even if we start out from some enforced, dystopian state of equality, with incentives, the cream will rise to the top, and naturally bequeath their hard-earned bounty. So, rather than succumb to the dispiriting politics of envy, leftists would achieve some semblance of mental equanimity by appreciating that in America even our “poor” would be well-off in most countries. As well as having the potential to achieve their own earned inequality -- with hard work. So stop wasting time and get over it!

Overall, it’s really hard to waste time, a resource that is so relative and subjective. Somehow, muddled leftists manage to do it with refrains like, “Oh, but if we only try again.” “This time will be different…” is another retort, as they seek to elevate soul-destroying equality over a value that is more aligned with human nature -- liberty. And as they unprofitably seek to resist the hard-won political and socio-economic constructs that most comport with nature. Patrick Henry didn’t exclaim, “Give me equality, or give me death.”

Time marches on. MAGA marches on. Leftists march in place. They are a waste of time, and that’s hard to do.

Image: PickPik