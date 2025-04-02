Elie Mystal thinks every law before 1965 should be labeled ‘unconstitutional’ and defunct

No sooner than I declare New York representative Yvette Clarke the newest holder of the village idiot dunce cap for declaring the bureaucracy a class of efficiency experts, out comes Elie Mystal, snatching the cone from her head like a jealous runner-up in a beauty pageant.

Mystal recently appeared on a segment of The View, talking to Sunny Hostin about a new book he’s written titled Bad Laws: Ten Popular Laws That Are Ruining America; Hostin cites one of Mystal’s selections, the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965, as she says, President Trump is currently using it to “justify” the “detention and possible deportation” of immigrants who pose a threat to the U.S. and its citizens, despite having legal status—presumably, Hostin is referring to the Mahmoud Khalil and Yunseo Chung cases. (The INA of 1965, signed by Lyndon B. Johnson, replaced the 1952 version signed by Truman.)

To this, Mystal declared that ones of the “premises” of the book is that “every law passed before the 1965 Voting Rights Act, should be presumptively unconstitutional,” and therefore null and void, because as he puts it, “why should I give a f**k about some law that some old white man passed” in years past when America was effectively an “apartheid” state? See here:

Guest on "The View" says all laws before 1965 should be ruled null and void: "Why should I give a f*** about some law that some old White man passed in the 1920s?" pic.twitter.com/x4Y6veWgFg — TheBlaze (@theblaze) April 1, 2025

He speaks…and makes it entirely clear why he wouldn’t have had the right to vote were he alive before 1965. Now, Bad Laws is the second book by Mystal, the first of which he’s pictured on the cover with a comb stuck in his afro. Let me repeat that. A brush in his head. On a book cover. The afro comb is a cultural symbol, affiliated with pride for an African identity—so if he wants his Africanism, let him go back to the endless tribal warfare, famine, and slavery that plagues black-run Africa. Seriously, imagine making a claim on the world when every black-run nation in the world is legitimately a nightmare. The only place in history in which a secular, black-run society actually prospered is Wakanda—and it’s fictional.

Anyway, per Mystal, eliminating the “some law” that “some old white man” had a hand in passing means…we should bring back slavery, since it was abolished by white men before 1965. We should also return to a system of male-only voting—which is something I can absolutely get on board with—because women only received the privilege to vote thanks to white men…before 1965.

What’s so ironic is that Mystal wants every law before 1965 to be deemed unconstitutional, but the Constitution itself is just “some law” written and enacted by “old white [men]” prior to 1965. Dizzying logic.

What’s even more ironic is that Mystal’s first book, the one with his comb-in-hair picture on the cover, is touted as… “A black guy’s guide to the Constitution”. Yes, seriously.

“Null and void” is supposed to be Marbury v. Madison you idiot!

Image from X.