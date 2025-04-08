Democrats are avoiding Obama like a bad smell

If you're gonna be a master of sneaky pete, a master meddler, you'd better be sure your sneaky schemes work.

Obama's didn't.

Which is how he's found himself in this predicament, according to New York Post columnist, Miranda Devine, who cited findings from a new book by a couple of reporters:

It used to be said that President Joe Biden was serving former President Obama’s third term, that his former boss was controlling him from the home he had bought in DC’s ritzy Kalorama neighborhood, two miles from the White House. The feeling was that Obama was the real leader of the Democratic Party and his wife, Michelle, was the secret weapon they would whip out in 2024 to replace Biden and trounce Donald Trump. Well, none of it came to pass, and judging by his irrelevant poll numbers, Obama’s star has long faded. In a CNN poll last month, Obama received only 4% support from Democrats who were asked which leader best represents the party, lagging behind Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders. Ouch.

There's plenty of other evidence of Democrats wanting nothing to do with the man they once viewed as the Lightbringer.

Democrats continue to fall in the polls: Recent surveys from CNN and The Economist/YouGov, hardly right-leaning pollsters, found Democrats in general experiencing record low public approvals.

A few days ago, Congressional Democrats saw their support fall to 21%.

Nobody likes Obama's party.

Meanwhile, Obama's presidential library and "center" in Chicago seems to be in shambles, wracked with cost overruns, (surprise!), lawsuits, and seemingly crumbling down like an African dictator's self-monument in the Heart of Darkness, based on substandard cement, again, with DEI accusations flying ...

According to a Fox News report last September:

Construction of former President Barack Obama's long-awaited library and museum in Chicago began with ambitious plans for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) but is now plagued by huge cost overruns, delays and a $40.75-million, racially charged lawsuit filed by a minority contractor. From the outset, the endeavor touted DEI as a key part of enshrining Obama's legacy at the 19.3-acre site, where costs have ballooned from an initial $350 million to $830 million in 2021 based on its previous annual reports, with no publicly available figures available for updated projected costs. The project set out "ambitious goals" for certain construction diversity quotas, with its contracts to be allocated to "diverse suppliers," 35% of which were required to be minority-based enterprises (MBEs).

Last month, DOGE yanked funding for the library, terminating a lease.

The Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has terminated the lease at the Obama Presidential Library site, although it is unlikely to impact operations there since it is due to shutter later this year and move to a new location. The library is located in Hoffman Estates in the northwest of Chicago and is separate to the sprawling 19.3-acre Obama Presidential Center near Jackson Park in the southside of Chicago which is under construction and is expected to be completed next year. The site at Hoffman Estates is run by the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), as are all presidential libraries, while the Obama Presidential Center is a private venture being overseen by the Obama Foundation.

Have Obama's Democrats come forward to make the project good? Some fatcat, a gofundme, or some other way of getting the needed cash? As of this writing, it does not look like it. So much for Obama the Messiah to his fellow Democrats.

Devine goes into how much Obama plotted and schemed several steps ahead of the game in the run-up to the Democrat disaster last November, based on what was in a book by Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes called "Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House."

Obama made Joe Biden and sought to get rid of him after his disastrous debate in July, dispatching others to do the dirty work for him:

Devine notes:

No Drama Obama, who likes to stay above the fray, ultimately outsourced the “wet work” to movie star George Clooney and party godmother Nancy Pelosi, who didn’t like her fellow San Franciscan Harris, either. “Pelosi’s biggest initial fear had been about Harris,” the authors write. “She actually was worried when people were panicking the night of the debate, saying, ‘Oh my God, it’s going to be her.’ ” After a pep talk from Obama on the phone, Pelosi appeared on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and damned Biden with faint praise, pretending the party was waiting for him to make up his mind about dropping out when he had already unequivocally vowed to stay on. She resurrected the insurrection Biden thought he had put down. Then came the death blow from Obama’s good buddy Clooney, who published an op-ed in the New York Times urging Biden to abandon his bid for re-election and allow the party to hold a mini-primary. “Clooney’s words so closely reflected Obama’s thinking that the op-ed might as well have carried the former president’s byline. Obama didn’t want to get his own hands dirty — couldn’t face leaving bloody fingerprints on Biden’s political corpse — but he hoped others would shoulder the wet work,” the authors write.

That flopped pretty bad, two incompetents put in front of the voters, Obama never able to find the perfect puppets. Voters knew this, and now see Obama as the problem.

Even his wife, Michelle, probably doesn't like him, given all the reports of divorce between the pair, and Michelle's curious propensity to be on vacation any time a public event comes up that requires couples.

Devine notes that Democrats see him as ultimately behind why America voted for Trump not once, but twice (and probably three times, given the voter fraud of 2020.)

Now they're onto him. Voters don't like con men, nor do they like sleight of hand. And as the Messiah seeks to save his legacy, it seems his voters have abandoned him. He's like Ozymandias now, a crumbling monument in the desert. Good riddance, given all the damage he caused.

Americans seem to have finally found something they can agree on.

