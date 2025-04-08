Progressivism is an auto-immune disease

The body’s immune system is a surveillance and attack force. It functions normally as a protective mechanism against such invaders as viruses, bacteria, and malignant cells. It is actuated by cellular and chemical mediators. In auto-immune disease, normal bodily structures functioning as nature intended are perceived as invaders, and are attacked by a population of abnormally reactive immune mediators.

The underlying causes of auto-immune diseases remain unknown. Their activation is loosely ascribed to genetic predisposition (many tend to be familial) or environmental events (triggered by viral infection). Nearly 100 auto-immune diseases have been described. In lupus, many structures and organ systems are attacked. In type 1 diabetes, it’s pancreatic islet cells. MS attacks the nervous system. A wide variety of tissues are targeted.

Similarly, the Progressive Movement arises from a population of abnormally reactive social justice warriors who relentlessly search out and respond aggressively to perceived threats arising from a society functioning in response to the realities of human nature and nature itself. If you don’t agree with Obama, you are a racist and need to be neutralized.

The cause of progressivism is better defined than that of auto-immune disease. At its root are egomaniacal control freaks who need to wreak revenge on those elements of society they choose to blame for its perceived “social injustices.” They need to rework the social environment into one in which they both control and feel vindicated…and they grant themselves the moral obligation to do so! In order to accomplish this, they stoke the oppressed, aggrieved, discontent legions into a relentless attack on the existing social structure. The legions — activists, media pundits, academics, the “victimized” — function as the cellular and chemical mediators of a misdirected immune system.

The progressive mediators, as those in auto-immune diseases, attack a broad spectrum of targets: amelanotic skin, sex chromosomes, testosterone, merit, national borders, fossil fuels, closed ballot boxes, Christianity, cows, conservative speech, school choice, law enforcement, “the rich”, Trump, MAGA…and Teslas.

Auto-immune diseases tend to be chronically debilitating. The Progressive Movement has similarly delivered us to a state of partisan paralysis.

There are no known cures for auto-immune diseases. And as long as feelings of persecution and a need to project blame for personal grievances onto others persists in the human psyche, so will progressivism, or its mutation, persist as a diagnostic code in the manual of social disorders.

