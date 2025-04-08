Nashville PD on Covenant school shooter: All that talk about wanting to kill ‘white’ kids isn’t about race, but notoriety

If you like American Thinker’s content, please consider subscribing here for an ad-free experience and access to an exclusive, weekly newsletter offering insight from the editorial staff.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is apparently, an institution held hostage. Yesterday, the New York Post revealed that law enforcement had recently released new information about Audrey Hale’s mindset before she went on a shooting rampage against elementary-aged school children, coming from her own writings:

‘Being white sucks, but being black is so cool. Black people should rule. White people should fall, every white person who lived and died. I hate you all,’ wrote Hale, who was white.

Now we already knew that Hale held a deep-rooted animosity toward white people, a fact we learned when some of her “manifesto” was published about eight months after the shooting, but the language above just wreaks of the leftist narrative—in this case, the anti-white racism given new life by Barack Obama, and kindled into the raging fire it’s been since.

The same anti-white racism that seemingly just got Austin Metcalf killed at a high school track meet—if you haven’t seen, the official report is out and it matched preliminary information. Karmelo Anthony, the young black man who stabbed Austin Metcalf through the heart, was sitting under a tent shade that was meant for athletes of the school Metcalf attended, and when Metcalf asked Anthony to move, Anthony immediately escalated the situation, daring Metcalf to make him move. When Metcalf did, Anthony plunged a knife into him. No one can convince me that Anthony genuinely believed he was in danger when Metcalf went to move him—rather, Anthony has been told by progressive public school teachers, mainstream society, and Democrats politicians that white people are evil who owe everything they have to the blacks, even their lives.

And, Hale’s writings suggest that she was operating under the same set of beliefs: “being white sucks” and “every” white person should fall? Sounds like she’s reading out of a Critical Race Theory textbook. She also wrote about her tremendous anger over not being able to access so-called “trans care” earlier in her life, and how much she hates “the American people” as it’s “not the land of the free” but of “idiots.” Again, she’s speaking the leftist gospel.

But, according to the Nashville cops, Hale’s motivations were nothing more than notoriety, because as they claim, she simply wanted her writings published and featured in museums.

Give me a break; this is just another reminder that leftism always comes with the shedding of innocent blood, and leftists will always be right there to hide the connections.

As a side note: I’m fully expecting (and therefore predicting) Karmelo Anthony to be the new Rosa Parks, with Anthony’s refusal to move from under another school’s sunshade to be compared to Parks’s refusal to move to the back of the bus. I mean, he’s already raised more than $200k via crowdfunding, so there seems to be a lot of support for him—he’s being rewarded for killing a white kid.

