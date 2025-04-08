Where were all the ‘protesters’ during Biden’s years in office?

Most of the media act like all the protests erupting against Trump, his team, and his policies are spontaneous—but where were these people the last four years while Joe Biden was running the nation into the ground? These journalists have no curiosity, or investigative bent, as to who sponsors and pays for the protests—nor do they care.

These protesters seem to have a lot of grievances on the issues, so I am curious as to why the protests never occurred when Biden was doing the very things for which they now protest Trump.

They claim they want politicians to follow the laws that Congress passed, but never protested Biden, or sanctuary cities and states when they didn’t follow the law.Why didn’t they protest when the Biden Justice department failed to arrest all the people who vandalized and attacked Catholic churches and crisis pregnancy centers?

They protest deaths from guns, but didn’t seem to be bothered by the thousands who died trying to make it across the border because Biden didn’t enforce the law. They also celebrate the shooting death of the United Healthcare CEO.

They claim they care about children who are separated from parents, but did they raise a stink when the Biden administration lost track of over 300,000 children?

They don’t even protest when illegals take jobs from citizens and lower wages, especially for minorities.

The protesters are mad about federal workers being let go, but they didn’t protest when Biden and others dictatorially ordered that they take an experimental “vaccine” or get fired.

They complain vigorously that women should have the freedom of choice to do whatever they want with their bodies, but they didn’t protest when women weren’t given the freedom of choice to turn down vaccines.

They protest how Israel treats the Palestinian Arabs, including Hamas, yet do not protest when Christians are killed in Syria and elsewhere. They don’t protest the treatment of women and girls in Afghanistan, nor do they protest how China treats Muslims.

They protest against alleged racial discrimination, but they don’t protest the discrimination of Asians, a minority, at Ivy League schools.

They claim that Trump is against free speech, but didn’t mind when parents were silenced at school board meetings and when the White House and Justice Department colluded to claim these parents were domestic terrorists.

They continuously claim that Trump is a dictator or a fascist as he works to give the power and money back to the people, yet they never cared when Biden: dictatorially tried to destroy oil, coal, and gas companies; dictatorially used taxpayer money to pay off student loans; dictatorially sought to take away freedom of choice of what kind of vehicles and appliances to buy; and dictatorially sought to force women and girls to compete against men and share locker rooms with them. Why didn’t they protest this obvious abuse of women and girls?

They rail against Trump for speaking out against judges with whom he disagrees and threaten impeachment, yet never cared when Biden, Schumer, and others threatened Supreme Court justices. Democrats even threatened to stack the Supreme Court if the justices didn’t do as they were told.

And they didn’t protest when Biden disobeyed the courts when they ruled that he couldn’t dictatorially pay off student loans.

They are protesting Trump’s tariffs by saying they decimate peoples’ savings accounts, yet they never protested when peoples’ purchasing power was actually being destroyed by high inflation caused by Biden’s policies.

They are falsely repeating the talking points that Trump is going to destroy Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, but they don’t care when DOGE finds that illegals are essentially stealing money from those programs.

They protest that Musk is an unelected bureaucrat and shouldn’t essentially be doing anything, yet they don’t protest when unelected bureaucrats make rules and spend massive amounts of money not specifically authorized by Congress. They also haven’t complained that unelected bureaucrats were essentially running the White House while Biden was sleeping. They haven’t even raised concerns that people with autopens were signing all sorts of things instead of Biden.

The Democrats should be cheering the market declines. They always complain about the rich, especially the billionaires. The billionaires are losing a lot of money. The poor aren’t losing anything because they don’t own stocks. They say their goal is to reduce the wealth and income gap. Well, these past few days have reduced the wealth and income gap, so why are they protesting instead of cheering? The rich are trillions poorer, while the poor haven’t lost a thing. It is too bad that these protesters aren’t rooting for bringing factory jobs back to the U.S. instead of opposing Trump no matter what he does.

So why are all the groups sponsoring these protests paying for them? Because they are drinking from an open spigot of taxpayer money, and they don’t want the Democrat gravy train to dry up.

Image: Public domain.