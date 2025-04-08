We called him ‘Daniel el travieso’

Back in pre-Castro Cuba, we used to get lots of U.S. television shows in Spanish. From "The Lone Ranger" to "Rin Tin Tin" to "Lassie," we got the Spanish version of all those shows. Just travel to Mexico or Argentina and you can still catch them on TV. It's not like watching "Bonanza" in Japanese but you'll enjoy it.

We learned this weekend that Jay North passed away. It brought back a few memories of watching it in Cuba and then later in the U.S. to learn English. This is the story:

Actor and former child star Jay North, best known for his starring role on the family sitcom "Dennis the Menace," has died. He was 73. North's friend, writer and producer Laurie Jacobson, revealed in a Facebook post that the actor died "peacefully at home" Sunday afternoon following a battle with cancer. Jacobson later confirmed to USA TODAY that North's family notified her and her husband, actor Jon Provost, of North's death. "As many of his fans know, he had a difficult journey in Hollywood and after… but he did not let it define his life," Jacobson wrote on Facebook. "He had a heart as big as a mountain, loved his friends deeply. He called us frequently and ended every conversation with 'I love you with all my heart.' And we loved him with all of ours." North's "Dennis the Menace" co-star Jeannie Russell told The Hollywood Reporter that North died at his Lake Butler, Florida, residence and that he suffered from colon cancer.

Well, sorry to hear about his death. It was a different time, when television could feature a boy who could be a boy without anyone objecting to it. He had a mom and dad in the house, another thing that we don't celebrate anymore. His neighbor Mr. Wilson was as politically incorrect as they can get.

After arriving in the U.S., we found these TV shows to be wonderful entertainment and the best English teacher that money could buy. Many of these "Menace" shows I had seen in Spanish when he was "Travieso" but they were great nevertheless.

RIP Jay North. I learned a little English watching you and Mr. Wilson next door.

Image: Public Domain