Two…men…advance to women’s pool championship

The state of modern “women’s” sports is downright hilarious:

Two men will face each other for a women's championship title at the Ultimate Pool Women's Pro Series Event 2 tonight in Wigan, UK.



Harriet Haynes and Lucy Smith, both trans-identified males, beat all female competitors to take the spots in the women's final event.

The man on the left, Chris “Harriet” Haynes ended up taking home the title, along with an £1,800 cash prize.

Biological men using their physical advantages to bend women to a subservient and inferior position—is this not the classic example of a bully? Well yes of course it is, which explains the left’s obsession with and affinity for the “trans” agenda.

As I said, the state of “female” sports is laughable, and honestly, I can’t say that I hate it—while my heart certainly goes out to any female athlete who is seriously injured after competing against a man, there’s also a part of me that loves reading stories like this, because it’s just so classic of…women.

(Disclaimer: It should go without saying, but I’m speaking about women in general, who are generally progressive and vote Democrat, not about women on a case-by-case basis.)

Women complain about how unsafe they feel walking alone at night because of men, but then sign petitions for zero bail, argue for equitable “justice,” or protest a president for deporting known rapists and murderers, demanding these illegal alien criminals be brought back into the U.S.

Women stomp around and hysterically demand equal treatment, but then rebuff the idea that they would pay for dates, be the financial provider for a family, be held to the male standards in physically demanding jobs like first response or the military, or be drafted to die in foreign wars.

Women bemoan sexual assault and start the whole “MeToo” movement, but then beg for male sexual attention with skimpy and immodest clothing. I’m not saying this justifies or excuses inappropriate male behavior, but what else would you expect from a man if you’re parading around in next to nothing?

Like I noted earlier, a vast majority of women are progressive and vote Democrat, and it seems like getting your head smashed in by a man, or watching a man swoop in and take money that belongs to you, might just be the wake-up call we need to get these gals on reason’s side.

The destruction of women’s sports is…because women.

