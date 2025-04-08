Rep. Jasmine Crockett calls on illegals to pick her cotton because 'we done picking cotton'

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a Texas progressive, is at it again, opening her mouth to demonstrate for us again how empty her head is.

Here she is, in action:

Rep. Jasmine Crockett: “So I had to go around the country and educate people about what immigrants do for this country… The fact is ain't none of y'all trying to go and farm right now... We done picking cotton.”



What did I just watch?

According to Black Enterprise:

U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett has landed in hot water again for her words. The congresswoman was called out for a “cotton-picking” comment she made while defending immigration. Crockett, who represents Texas’ 30th district, appeared at the Grace Baptist Church 125th anniversary program over the weekend to get real with her constituents. During her speech, she spoke about the necessity of migrants to the U.S. economy, despite Trump’s ongoing deportation threats. Onsite reposted the footage of her controversial remarks. “So I had to go around the country and educate people about what immigrants do for this country or the fact that we are a country of immigrants. The fact is, ain’t none of y’all trying to go and farm right now,” she said to attendees. Noticing the silence, Crockett emphasized her assertion that Black Americans were not trying to fill the agricultural jobs that many migrants perform. “Okay so i’m lying, raise your hands,” she jokingly questioned as the crowed began to laugh. “You’re not. We done picking cotton. We are. You can’t pay us enough to find a plantation.”

Number one, the thought of Crockett 'educating' anyone about anything at all is nausea-inducing.

But more to the point, she seems to be calling for illegals to serve as slave labor in agriculture, or on "plantations," as she put it, which is pretty disgusting, given that many illegals do face that kind of fate, not in agriculture, but in food processing plants and other urban occupations. She seems to be calling for illegals to serve as slave labor as many black people did more than a century ago, which shouldn't endear her to black people, illegals, or anyone else.

She also indicates that she doesn't see any dignity in doing agricultural labor -- "picking cotton" as she put it, which as Black Enterprise noted, is pretty insulting to black farmers, of whom there are many. In her ignorant mind, agricultural work is just slavery affecting other non-black people now, so no worries.

But that silence she ran into from her black church audience is telling, too.

She seems ignorant or unaware of the reasons why illegals have long been a sore point in the black community.

Lesson one is that illeggals aren't looking for agricultural labor. Actually, they are looking for urban jobs in the same places black people are looking for them, driving down black wages and shutting black people out of the starting rungs of many occupations.

They are coming for black jobs -- in construction (you need to speak Spanish to get hired now, señor), manufacturing, day care, health care, groceries, and a host of other jobs found in cities.

Today's illegals generally don't even know how to perform farm labor, coming as they do from the third world's urban lower middle classes, many the descendents of conuco farmers who were kicked off their lands, moved to shantytowns ringing huge megacities, and making enough money for the trip to the states.

There are illegals in agriculture, of course, people who perform necessary specialized labor operating huge machinery which harvests cotton and other crops, but they aren't driving down anyone's wages. They are often longtime residents well known to farmers, having come to the U.S. years earlier owing to the need for seasonal labor. They are people who are overdue for guest-worker status and should be given it. The recent migrant surge is not about a quest for farm labor jobs picking cotton, as if anyone even did that by hand any more anyway.

It's about Crockett's idiocy and contempt for ordinary people, insulting black people, farmers, agricultural workers, even illegals -- calling on them to pick her cotton like she's the plantation owner now.

It's also about Crockett's essential phoniness, speaking to a black audience as if she knows what it's like to be a slave and pick cotton and they do, too, which isn't true of any of them, so she can talk to them this way. Everyone knows she went to elite private schools and doesn't speak in a down-home accent -- except around them.

Any questions as to why Democrats are performing so poorly in the polls?

