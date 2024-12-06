Safety First, DEI Last

On most worksites, especially those where something productive is accomplished, the main message is clear: “Safety First!” But under the odious orthodoxy of identity politics, and perpetuated by race-hustling poverty lawyers, DEI, in all its insidious incarnations, takes precedence.

Amazon is being sued by the D.C. attorney general Brian Schwalb for allegedly excluding neighborhoods from Prime delivery. In his complaint, Schwalb cites a company policy that protects Amazon delivery drivers from “violence, intimidation or harassment.” What’s wrong with that? It has been reported in certain areas, and is downright common in lawless D.C.

Amazon’s safety policy seems entirely reasonable, actually. If the local authorities are not protecting them by apprehending hoodlums in hoodies, then it is only being conscientious in extending its safety zones beyond the fulfillment centers into the streets. Its safety practices are indeed improving -- it is its top priority. OSHA should file a favorable brief on Amazon’s behalf.

The company policy that Schwalb assaults does not contrive exaggerated safety concerns to conceal discriminatory motives. That’s not its culture; that’s not its modus operandi. In fact, a large proportion of Amazon’s frontline workforce are minorities. The company prides itself on assimilating “underrepresented communities” into their vast network of operations. Here’s a recent snapshot of their workforce data.

If the communities Schwalb is suddenly so concerned about are being underserved, it is by their politicians, not by businesses who want to make profits irrespective on one’s race or ethnicity. Safety on the streets that the goods-laden Amazon trucks travel, on behalf of their lucky customers, should prevail over some warped sense of “restorative justice” that coddles the thieving thugs. Perhaps it’s too much common sense for a leftist AG to contemplate.

Neither was the policy Schwalb cites in his complaint conjured in some isolated ivory tower by insular execs at pristine corporate headquarters. Rather, it has its roots in the dynamic hubbub of frontline operations. Where the rubber meets the road, Amazon has every reason to be concerned about the safety of its diverse workforce. Just looks at these looters overtaking an Amazon delivery van as the defenseless driver is rendered helpless.

That happened in Atlanta, but crime rates are at least comparable in D.C., so here are some examples from the neglectful Schwalb’s criminal-infested confines:

Just four days ago an Amazon driver was carjacked while making deliveries in D.C. Last month, another hapless Amazon delivery van was carjacked in D.C. Shots were fired, but missed their targets. Last year, a similar story unfolded.

One could go on. Here’s one where the Amazon delivery van was stolen by in D.C. by thugs yelling to the driver, “Give me the keys or Imma pull it out.” Presumably, “it” is a gun, and nothing else.

If Amazon is unfulfilling its fulfillment pledges to certain areas, then it should step up to the plate and issue discounts or refunds. Perhaps it could issue a disclosure with a list “undeliverable zip codes” on its Prime signup page, presuming something similar is not already in place.

However, it should not be coerced by some self-important, ladder-climbing leftist AG to put its employees in danger. His misguided inclusionary policies are excluding safety. That’s the first job of government. That’s the first job of worksites.

Build safe neighborhoods, and fast delivery will come. Maybe some shuttered stores and pharmacies will also return. That’s just good business, and Amazon is one of the best. Safety first, DEI (and ancillary agendas) last.

