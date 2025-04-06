How is the U.S. the bad guy on tariffs?

One question: how the hell did we, the United States, get to be the bad guy on tariffs?

After all, we've been virtually supporting the rest of the world for decades.

How are we in the wrong for imposing the same -- or even half of -- the tariffs other countries impose on us?

How are we supposed to compete with countries that not only tariff us but subsidize their own companies and industries, as well?

It is about time we leveled the playing field.

This is as if the U.S. hockey team had been playing every game against international competition with only four skaters to the other side's five, and, in some cases, only three skaters to the other side's five.

And then when things were finally evened up at five on five, yes five apiece, everybody was angry at us, including many so-called Americans!

This is beyond ludicrous! It is insanity!

Doesn’t everybody, especially progressives, like ‘fairness” and ‘equity?’

Russia and Canada are much larger, physically, than the United States, with vast resources. China and India have many times our population. Someone tell me how it is ‘fair’ that America gets singled out as the one nation on earth that must play by different rules! Neither we, nor anyone else, should be punished for being more productive and efficient — i.e., better -- than anyone else.

The rest of the world can go to hell if they are going to react like this. Have fun without the U.S. Just know we didn’t ask for this, you did.

So, EU, Canada, et al., put that in your cheap Chinese-made pipes and smoke it. I bet you'll be using American tobacco.



Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License