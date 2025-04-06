From hero to zero in 75 days?

According to Elon Musk haters and malcontents, Musk was granted powers by President Trump far beyond that of any mortal human being on planet Earth or at least someone hired for government work.

It is why some people seek to destroy him and it’s pretty remarkable when you think about it.

In a matter of a few short months or 75 days to be exact, Musk has morphed overnight into an evil villain, hell bent on destroying the United States.

Before initiating the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) on day one of the Trump administration, Elon Musk was the Climate Change light bringer of electric car vehicles. Once feted as the champion of the green movement, now he is now loathed, despised, and reviled by Democrats, Marxists, anarchists, and progressives alike.

Recently, a growing number of people have exhibited fits of unbridled angst and reactive rage.

Not only is Elon Musk the recipient of vicious verbal attacks, owners of Telsa vehicles have and continue to be targeted by unhinged individuals. Numerous Telsa trucks have been keyed or set on fire in random parking lots and car dealerships. According to the leftist media outlets and their crazed followers, Telsa car owners deserve the backlash for owning a Tesla car. After all, Elon Musk owns Telsa and the overarching mission of DOGE is to shut down Social Security/Medicare, shutter and close the VA administration, deny medical care to veterans, close all but a select few government agencies in Washington D.C., and fire most of the federal employee workforce, among other things too numerous to list.

To set the record straight, perhaps a quick review of the task of DOGE is in order.

First and foremost, Elon Musk was not elected to any public office in the Trump administration. He cannot be impeached, recalled by a popular vote, nor dismissed by Congress.

Furthermore, his position was created by President Trump. Musk did not require Senate hearings, nor was a vote taken in the Senate to approve him as the head of DOGE. Musk has no authority to change laws, enact legislation, nor can he act unilaterally as an independent governing official, unlike the preceding Biden administration, during which cabinet members ran their own fiefdoms, with no oversight.

Simply put, Elon Musk was appointed by President Trump to conduct an internal audit of the federal government, cut waste of the American taxpayer dollars, and more importantly, identify graft and misuse of government resources, which for decades has permeated almost every facet of the American government.

To date, DOGE auditors have stirred up a hornet’s nest by targeting and identifying numerous government agencies where fraud, waste, theft of the taxpayer dollars, coupled with blatant corruption of agency officials is rife.

For example, USAID has doled out billions and billions of American taxpayer dollars not only here in the United States, but abroad as well. It has proved to be a clever money laundering scheme for various groups of people intent on lining their own pockets.

Acting upon opportunity and since USAID inception during President Kennedy’s term in office, thousands of Non-Governmental Agencies (NGOs) have been created, which in turn (up until a few weeks ago), were awarded exorbitant amounts of money. Whether or not the funds were used for the NGO’s stated mission purpose is anyone’s guess.

DOGE published a rather extensive list of questionable NGO grant awards made to an equally questionable number of NGOs and one thing is for certain -- it has been easy to defraud the U.S. government.

As Elon Musk and the DOGE auditors continue to uncover massive fraud, waste, and theft of the American taxpayer money in each government agency they visit, it is also clear that embedded deep state officials have no responsibility to account for the billions of dollars, ebbing and flowing effortlessly from the taxpayer check book to the U.S. Treasury to a myriad of alphabet agencies and into the pockets of government officials, political appointees, former agency heads and NGO employees.

As the fraud, waste, and theft is exposed, the rise of indignation and denial increases exponentially. As a distraction, the “hands off” protests across the country only serve as a distraction to create more conflict and confusion regarding the purpose of DOGE. Fear-mongering is an effective tool employed by radicalized, leftist agitators, instigators of chaos and of course, the legacy media.

In fact, neither Elon Musk, nor DOGE can end Social Security, Medicare, or Medicaid for that matter. Elon Musk was not given the authority to end any government program, much less deny beneficiaries their monthly Social Security check.

The only people who can end Social Security are in Congress.

In 75 days, DOGE has exposed what has been known for decades by numerous Health and Human Services cabinet appointees: The Social Security Administration is using computer software which is antiquated, inefficient, and outdated. Millions of ineligible people remain on the Social Security rolls due to incompetence of SSA employees, non-reporting of deceased Americans, incorrect data entry, and Social Security numbers belonging to dead people, but used by illegal aliens.

Medicare is not ending either, unless Congress decides to end it. Same goes for Medicaid and the Veterans Administration.

Elon Musk, with the help of the DOGE auditors were granted the ability to recommend federal employee reductions for agencies which are bloated, overstaffed, and in cases where jobs are redundant. Yes, thousands of government workers have been laid off, agency heads and directors have been fired, but in President Trump’s “golden age” of the United States, restructuring the people’s government is critical to ending trillions of dollars of wasteful spending. In conclusion, drastic measures are necessary and it’s going to hurt for a while.

For far too long, the enormous excess of government spending has eclipsed the ability of the United States government to dig itself out of debt and remain solvent. Elon Musk and his DOGE team of auditors aren’t villains, rather they are saviors, and we all should be grateful.