Citizens are pushing back against globalist control in a 'great awakening'

In 1919, Irish poet William Butler Yeats wrote "The Second Coming."

In it, we read:

Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;

Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,

The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere

The ceremony of innocence is drowned;

The best lack all conviction, while the worst

Are full of passionate intensity.

That's an apt description of what we're witnessing today. Leftists, globalists, elites and oligarchs have been pushing very hard and now people are beginning to push back. If the pushback were limited to red cities or red states, it'd be a "dog bites man" story, but we're increasingly seeing people in deep-blue environs publicly opposing their Leftist overlords.



Chicagoans recently confronted Mayor Brandon Johnson in a city council meeting. They were justifiably outraged over the news of a $60 million property tax hike he proposed in an attempt to cover a $1 billion budget shortfall. One citizen called him “the worst mayor in America” to his face. News of the city spending almost $575 million on a program to shelter illegals was sauce for the goose.



Meanwhile in New York City, Mayor Eric Adams was met with indignation after he announced plans to convert an abandoned luxury condominium complex into a migrant shelter. Harlem resident Regina Smith told him, “We have a dearth of affordable housing, we’re being priced out of the community.” A city spokesperson said that the building will instead be converted into transitional housing for homeless New York families with children.



The protests are not just here at home and not all turn out well for the protesters. After Canada's Freedom Convoy of truckers who protested COVID-19 vaccine mandates, Trudeau's government responded by freezing bank accounts, doxxing entities associated with the trucks, and arresting hundreds of the demonstrators. One of the organizers was found guilty of mischief and related charges while two others are still awaiting their verdicts.



People in the U.K. are also seeing 'interesting times' as native Brits clash with police over crimes committed by migrants. British authorities are loath to arrest the perpetrators for fear of being called racists, so instead they label native Brits who complain ‘far-right Islamophobes’ and arrest them instead.



There's a joke making the rounds that asks which country will be the world’s first Islamic nuclear power, and the punchline is that it’s the U.K. It may not be that far off. Andrea Widburg reports here that for the first time in their history the most popular name for newborn English boys is Mohammad.

A poll released yesterday shows that Nigel Farage's Reform U.K. party, has overtaken Keir Starmer's Labour Party in public approval for the first time ever.



Not to be outdone, the Irish may for the first time elect a politician from a right-wing party. The Irish are responding to COVID overreach and the usual problems associated with open immigration. A quote on one party's official X page sounds familiar: “We have a huge problem here in Ireland. Those that we elected and pay handsomely to represent and protect us have a deep seated hatred for us.”



2023 saw the largest protests in France this century and the most riots in almost 20 years. Then, on 12/4/24 a no-confidence vote against French Prime Minister Michel Barnier from the National Assembly forced him out after he’d only been in office for three months. Barnier had failed to win support for his plans to reform social security, so he invoked a presidential decree to push them through anyway. This united both left- and right-wing factions against him, leading to his expulsion. Like us, the French have a serious spending problem.



Farmers in Belgium chose a unique way to protest crippling environmental restrictions and competition from countries where relatively high EU standards are not mandatory. Nearly a thousand of them chose to drive their tractors into Brussels, blocking traffic. Once there they targeted police by spraying liquid manure and setting hay bales ablaze.

"We're here again in Brussels today as farmers because the European Union is not listening to our demands. Our demands are for fair revenue," said Morgan Ody, general coordinator of farming organization La Via Campesina. "We produce the food and we don't make a living. Why is that? Because of free trade agreements. Because of deregulation. Because the prices are below the cost of production. So we demand the EU to move on this."

In response, Agriculture ministers now aim to cut red tape, reduce farm inspections and exempt small farms from some environmental standards.

The people are pushing back and they are meeting with various degrees of success. Populists such as Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Italy and, of course, our own Donald J. Trump, are listening to their constituents and more importantly, responding to them and governing in a common-sense fashion.



People want a return to sanity on matters of finances, immigration and cultural values and they’re making their voices heard.



Let’s pray that it continues as peacefully as possible.



