Jaw, jaw, not war, war

Jaw, jaw is better than war, war, and Trump has no desire to go to war with China, or anyone else for that matter. Taiwan's de facto independence will be maintained, but we can still get along with the ChiComs. We just need to reach an accommodation that we both can live with. Nixon did it and so can Trump.

Trump has been belligerently aggressive with Canada and Mexico on tariffs, but not really with China. China is too big and proud to be bullied. He wants to cut a deal, but he knows better than to try and back President Xi in a corner. Elon Musk can help facilitate this process.

A little personal diplomacy helps make the medicine go down, and here Trump has a great asset in his granddaughter, Arabella Kushner. Seven years ago, she serenaded President XI, singing to him in Mandarin. It was a huge hit. The Chinese people ate it up. I've little doubt that Xi would like to see her again. She's grown into a beautiful young woman.

It all provides quite a contrast with Biden, who had his reprobate son try to shake the money tree in China, as well as Ukraine.

In world affairs, Trump's next four years will be consequential for the rest of the 21st century. He will negotiate an end of the Ukraine war and bring peace to that war-ravaged country. He will normalize relations with Russia, using carrots as well as sticks.

There's no reason Russia can't be a prosperous, peaceful country, part of the European family of nations. With American and European assistance, Russia's enormous natural resource wealth can be fully developed, enriching the Russians and benefitting all mankind. Russia just needs to acknowledge that the post-Cold War international borders are inviolate.

India will be brought ever closer to the United States, and the developing nations of the world will be gradually integrated into the world economy. Prosperity won't be achieved by beggar thy neighbor policies. Let the whole world prosper.

Trump has a lot of gas left in his tank, and he will exploit these opportunities for peace and prosperity with great energy for the next four years.

But the world is not our oyster, and the bad actors in it must be brought to heel. Military force will not be required, except in extraordinary circumstances. When it is needed, it will be brought with overwhelming force with newly revamped and reenergized American armed forces. But America and its allies can use our economic power to punish and reward in almost all circumstances.

But when Trump says, "There will be hell to pay," the malefactors out there should pay attention.

The 21st century will be an American century, and President Donald J. Trump will be able to take a major share of credit. This will be fun to watch, and for those participating, the most satisfying work of their lives.

Fritz Pettyjohn was Chairman of Reagan for President, Alaska, in 1980. He blogs at ReaganProject.com

Image: Gage Skidmore