Pete Hegseth in the media’s crosshairs

Agents in the legacy media will seek to destroy anyone who gets in the way of radical Democrat policies, no matter what they have to fabricate and falsify. Meanwhile, they will catch and kill stories protecting their chosen ones.

They destroyed Mark Robinson, a black Republican gubernatorial candidate based on an unverified story about something he supposedly wrote years ago. The story didn’t come out until after Robinson won the primary. The media just repeated the story until he was eliminated.

They sought to destroy Judge Kavanaugh with an unverified story. The WaPo reported on the story deep into the confirmation process, and most of the media just repeated the gossip.

They have tried to destroy black conservative hero Justice Clarence Thomas for decades with endless stories, while not caring about the things leftist judges have actually done.

They sought to destroy Trump with endless lies about Russian collusion and other things. They even supported the crooked Justice Department as it used the fictional Russian dossier to illegally spy on Trump and associates. They never cared that Hillary and the DNC paid over $10 million to create the fictional document.

They destroyed Matt Gaetz with stories of crimes with which the Biden Justice Department wouldn’t charge him.

Now, the Democrats, including bureaucrats, have decided they need to destroy Pete Hegseth, so there are endless stories. The New York Times ran a piece, based on ten supposed anonymous sources, that said Hegseth repeatedly showed up at work with alcohol on his breath and that he drank at parties. Most of the media continuously repeats this unverified story as they seek to put Pete out to pasture.

Meanwhile, the media almost always ignores the huge number of colleagues, who are not anonymous, at Fox News that say that the story is pure horses***, stating that Pete has always been professional. Facts haven’t mattered to the media and other Democrats for a long time.

Hopefully, Republicans stand up to these lies and support Hegseth because if they cave, as many usually do, they will just set their targets on the next person they want to destroy, whether it is a minority woman named Tulsi or a Democrat named Kennedy.

While the media seeks to destroy Hegseth based on unverified gossip, they have almost completely caught and killed quotes from liberal judges at the hearing on gender mutilation of minors at the Supreme Court the other day.

Sotomayer essentially said that cutting off genitals and breasts of minors was equivalent to the risk of taking an aspirin.

Jackson basically said that blocking children from having their sexual organs removed is just like blocking interracial marriages. Of course she also was unable to define what a woman is at her Supreme Court confirmation hearing.

Another story that has been caught and killed is how pathetic FEMA and the Biden administration have been to help residents of North Carolina. Biden gave corrupt Angola $1 billion for housing while failing to deliver to Americans.

FEMA apologizes after failing to deliver promised trailers to Helene survivors in North Carolina A spokesperson for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, apologized Wednesday in response to a question from WBTV about why the agency failed to deliver dozens of travel trailers and manufactured homes to North Carolina residents displaced by Hurricane Helene. Our questions came after a FEMA spokesperson told WBTV the week of Thanksgiving that the agency would deliver a total of 103 temporary travel trailers and manufactured homes to families in North Carolina by the end of that week. At the time, FEMA had delivered 27 homes.

Of course the media has always caught and killed negative stories on Democrats. They never cared about all the women Bill and Hillary physically and mentally abused and sought to destroy. And they never cared about all the criminal activities of the Clintons and Bidens as they sold their power to enrich their families. Democrats remain in power.

Image: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Flickr, unaltered.