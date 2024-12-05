The most popular boys’ name in England and Wales sounds the UK’s death knell

Once, Great Britain was a colossus astride the world. The joke was that the sun never set on the British empire. However, the sun is now setting on Britain itself, or at least the Celtic, Roman, Anglo-Saxon, and Norman Britain that rose to greatness, shaped the West, and gave birth to America. The “tell” about Great Britain’s imminent demise is the name that dominates the list of popular boys’ names in England and Wales: Muhammad. The future belongs to those who show up, and the native Brits can’t be bothered.

Writes the Daily Mail:

Muhammad is now the most popular name for baby boys in England and Wales, toppling Noah in the official rankings. More than 4,600 boys were given the specific spelling of Muhammad in 2023, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). This was almost 500 more than in 2022. The number of Noahs, meanwhile, slid from 4,586 to 4,382. Oliver, which ranked third, also saw a slight drop in prevalence.

It’s actually worse than the above analysis shows. In the very next paragraph, we hear what’s really going on:

It marks the first time just one spelling of the Islamic name has topped the charts, although when all thirty-plus iterations are grouped together it has been the most common for over a decade, MailOnline analysis suggests.

Great Britain’s Muslim population is already so sizable that the nation is just a few years away from a full Muslim takeover. As I wrote in a post about a jihad in Leeds, which was a very English city when I lived there more than 40 years ago,

In the year from 2022 to 2023, England and Wales added over 600,000 people. In 2021, before those additions, almost 15% of the UK’s population consisted of immigrants—and they’re mostly young and enthusiastic about having children. India and Pakistan accounted for 15% of the migrants. We can guess that all the Pakistani migrants are Muslim, while we don’t know how many of the Indian ones have been. Call it “The Empire Strikes Back.” [snip] As of 2021, Islam was the second-largest religion in the UK, at 6.5% of the total population (and note that this was before the past three years of mass immigration. Also in 2021, Muslims were 15% of London’s population and 8% of Yorkshire’s population. Those percentages have surely grown. In the most recent elections, Muslims won political offices across the UK, especially in Yorkshire. One of the first things the new Labour government has done is to re-fund UNRWA, which is Hamas.

The increasing growth of Islam in England (because the Muslims are the ones having babies), combined with a Labour government, drives the remarkably antisemitic politics that have been coming out of England lately. In a must-read Substack essay, Melanie Phillips describes how virulently antisemitic the current British government is. Meanwhile, King Charles happily sold out to Qatar, Hamas’s banker and, until recently, a hideaway home for Hamas’s blood-soaked leaders.

But honestly, when you look at 20th-century British history, this support for Islam isn’t new. When the Ottoman Empire, which sided with Germany during WWI, collapsed, Britain inherited the lands that are now Israel and Jordan.

Under Ottoman rule, for around 150 years, the flotsam and jetsam of the Ottoman empire had been drifting into the land denominated as Palestine (the historic nation of Israel and continuous home to the Jews for over 3,500 years). These were refugees from Algeria, Tunisia, etc. They didn’t own the land—Ottoman potentates who were resident in London, Paris, and Istanbul did—but they squatted there, living in unutterable, unrelieved squalor.

When Jews from Europe started pouring into this barren land (and they lived only on land they purchased), the local Arabs were delighted. The Jews brought energy, modern food production techniques, medicine, and compassion, and they promptly tried to help out their pathetic Arab neighbors.

As Pierre van Paassen’s 1943 book, The Forgotten Ally, explains, it was British bureaucrats, the second tier from India who got to be the first tier in British-mandate Palestine, who saw the Jews as a threat and stirred up enmity among the Arabs. In other words, 100 years ago, the British bureaucracy was just as vile as it is now.

This enmity and the need for Arab oil saw the British refuse to allow Hitler’s refugees into the mandate before WWII and then refuse them entry after WWII when Holocaust survivors were endlessly trapped in refugee camps. The first half of Leon Uris’s masterful (and sadly out-of-print) Exodus covers this story well and accurately. (Uris was an old-fashioned, honest journalist as well as a novelist).

In other words, when it mattered most, whether in the 20th century or today, England was and has been hideous, hateful, and horrible to the Jews.

This will end in one of two ways: Either Britain will soon be an Islamic country, or there will be a bloody civil war. Either way, for the native Brits who can’t even be bothered to reproduce, it’s going to be very painful. In Genesis 12:3, God tells Abraham, “And I will bless them that bless thee, and curse him that curseth thee...” As the UK gets a taste of Islamic rule, it’s going to discover that, as always, God spoke the truth.

Image: Prayers in London. X screen grab. (Christians are not allowed to do this.)