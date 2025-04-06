Jasmine Dixiecrat

Once upon a time, interracial marriage was a big issue in the US. I thought that the whole debate was in the past, but I guess not.

The vocal Representative Crockett has put the issue on the front page again when talking about Representative Byron Donalds (R-FL). Who knew that a black liberal Democrat and self-appointed civil rights leader would do such a thing?

This is the story:

While referring to Black conservatives, Crockett addressed them as “skinfolk who definitely are not our kinfolk,” and called out Donalds’s interracial marriage. “The fact that you’re sitting around talking about ‘life was better under Jim Crow,’ like, is this because you don’t understand history?” Crockett said on the program. “Or literally it’s because you married a white woman and so you think that whitewashed you?”

YouTube screen grab.

Where do we go from here? First, I like that Donalds challenged her to a debate about real issues that matter in the black neighborhood. I have a funny feeling that Byron will win that.

Second, Jasmine’s comments show what a lightweight intellectual she really is. Jasmine is a walking, talking points machine just repeating the kind of nonsense that gets you invited to MSNBC but doesn’t address anything impacting her district. Wonder how many of her constituents care that Byron has a white wife? I think that they care more about the lousy quality of life and horrible public schools in the neighborhood.

So maybe this is finally the moment that we plug Jasmine’s mouth. Nevertheless, I can’t wait to see that Byron-Jasmine debate.

