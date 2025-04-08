When The Government Brutalizes Children

Experience hath shewn, that even under the best forms of government those entrusted with power have, in time, and by slow operations, perverted it into tyranny – Thomas Jefferson

With all due respect to Jefferson, sometimes that perversion happens quickly. Such is the case in America, where half our governments have launched a war on a quarter million years of biology in what seems like two weeks…

Of course, sometimes biology sucks. My wife and I never had children. We tried but never could. Sometimes, God’s plan doesn’t go the way you hope. We had a dog, however, Lady, a beautiful pointer we got when she was a puppy. One day, when she was about seven, she suddenly stopped eating. We took her to the vet, and it turned out she had pancreatic cancer.

The next day, while she was still recovering from exploratory surgery, he told us there was no hope. He said he could wake her up and send her home with us, but she’d only last a couple of weeks and be in pain the whole time. We obviously couldn’t do that, and said goodbye as he gave her the shot.

It was excruciating. We poured all our parental love into a puppy whose whole life was about having fun and being around us. It was almost unbearable to lose her. We cried for days. It was, and remains, the most painful thing I’ve ever experienced, and I’m old! I loved that dog more than almost anything on the planet. I certainly liked her more than most people I know.

To most people, this probably sounds crazy, and maybe it is. But here’s the thing: At the end of the day, as much as we loved her, we knew Lady was a dog, not an actual person. We weren’t raising her to be a good person, to graduate from college, or to raise a family. But some people get that opportunity with actual children...and they abuse it.

In terms of people abusing their children, there are too many stories to tell, but here I’m addressing only one aspect of that abuse: the government.

The government plays a role in the raising of children. I don’t mean they are or should be raising America’s children. No, just the opposite. But the government does have a role to play in a functioning society, such as enforcing laws, providing a framework for resolving disputes, protecting the rights of citizens, etc.

But that’s not the government I’m talking about. No, I’m talking about the government that not only facilitates parents abusing their children but actively participates in the abuse itself.

The whole point of biology is to perpetuate the species. The whole point of civilization is to strengthen and perpetuate culture. When the government undermines those things, it becomes illegitimate. Case in point. Colorado.

Last week, the Colorado House gave initial approval to a bill that would classify “misgendering”—that is, referring to a person by their actual, biological sex—as a crime if that person pretends they’re something else. What’s more, “It would also consider misgendering by a parent ‘coercive control’ and require courts to consider it when deciding child custody cases.”

So, a Colorado father who recognizes that his son is actually male and refuses to refer to him as a girl just because his college-educated liberal Munchausen-by-proxy-addled wife wants to turn little Johnny into little Jane could actually lose custody. (It’s almost always college-educated liberal Munchausen-by-proxy-addled women who do this.)

This is not hypothetical. A father actually lost his parental rights to his boys because the mother, who wanted to castrate one of them, left Texas and moved the boys to California. Once there, the state sided with her .

This is insanity. Humans have been on Earth for 250,000 years, and for all that time, there were two sexes, male and female. While you have a tiny fraction of people who genetically didn’t fit in either camp, that doesn’t make it normal, just as the existence of Siamese twins doesn’t make having two heads normal for humans.

The reality is that the trans psychosis that has infected the United States is the result of grooming-obsessed LGBT activists seeking to normalize that which is not normal, politicians seeking to empower themselves by promoting victimization, and a hypocritical medical system , as opposed to a Hippocratic system (“first, do no harm”), that profits at the expense of children’s physical and mental health.

Biology tells us that humans are men or women. There’s nothing in between beyond genetic mutations. Throughout human history, across the planet, the dominant family structure was built around what we’d call a nuclear family , with a mother and a father and their biological children at the core. Throughout history, the household structure might change (such as including grandparents or servants), but the core of a nuclear family persisted. Why? Because it’s demonstrably the most reliable organization for the perpetuation of culture and the species.

But somehow, in the last 20 years, we’ve decided that not only is the millennia-long definition of marriage as something between one man and one woman no longer valid, but also that the most basic element of human biology, the definition of men and women, is somehow fluid.

If that insanity only applied to adults, it might at least be arguable, but that’s not what’s happening. We’re seeing governments embrace mental illness on an epic scale and use their police powers to help parents butcher their children, and often do so at the urging of hospitals that make money off the blood of those victims.

Somehow, this grooming cabal has convinced enough voters that this travesty is sufficiently normal that governments are now enforcing it.

The thing I don’t understand is how some parents can be so disconnected from human nature that they’re willing to butcher their children or give them medicines with the potential to destroy their lives . Nor do I understand others who, even if they have straight kids, are willing to vote for a government that butchers other people’s children and allows tweens to make life-altering decisions before they can legally vote or drink beer. Hell, I hated clipping Lady’s nails because I was scared I’d hurt her!

If you’d have told me 20 years ago that almost every state would have transgender clinics where they mutilate children and that half of the population would live in states where the government is complicit in this madness, I would have said you’re crazy.

But that’s where we are. In the best of circumstances, when adults “transition” (which is, of course, a fantasy), they’re 12 times more likely to be suicidal than those who don’t get the operation. The consequences for children are likely far higher.

It’s bad enough that parents sometimes abuse their children for their sick fantasies. That half of state governments help them do so is disgraceful. A government that refuses to protect children and enables their mutilation has lost all legitimacy. Donald Trump should threaten to withhold money going to any state that supports this – education, transportation, Medicare, Social Security, and every single dollar if the state doesn’t outlaw this butchery. Sure, they’ll whine, but that’s a small price for saving the tens of thousands of children whose lives would be destroyed by this butchery every year.