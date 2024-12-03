Must-see TV: Scott Jennings decimates Dems over Hunter Biden pardon

By now you’ve heard of the Hunter Biden pardon that “President” Joe Biden promised would never happen. But the “heated debate” that took place on CNN over the issue was a master class in how there isn’t a sliver of daylight between the Undemocratic Party and the nation’s socialist media.

It is so satisfying when someone calmly voices what most of us are thinking right back in the morally condescending faces of CNN. It’s even better when their words reveal their thoughts.

The discussion in question begins at the 2-minute time index:

The discussion pitted political commentator Karen Finney and CNN senior political commentator Scott Jennings. Her smirk when Mr. Jennings asks her why the pardon went so far back in time and her laughter at the commission of crimes speak volumes. Unsurprisingly, she projects and fails to answer a direct question, then launches into accusations of “hypocrisy.” Because if there is one benefit to leftists in accusing others of doing what they are doing at the moment, that’s hurling the false hypocrisy charge.

Then it’s more than amusing when she goes off into a meaningless tangent: “I mean, Donald Trump has said and done things and said things and done other things.” (Yes, truly masterful accusatory rhetoric on her part, wouldn’t you say?)

She falls back on the usual talking points that have nothing to do with Biden’s criminality. But then Scott Jennings brings it back with a mic drop moment, pointing out what we’ve been saying for years, throwing it right back in their condescending faces:

These people are liars. Inflation. It’s transitory. Afghanistan. It’s a success. The border is secure. Robert Hur is a liar. The videos are cheap fakes. Biden has a cold. He’ll never drop out. Oh, he’ll never pardon Hunter. It’s all a lie. It is all a grift. Every American except the most partisan brain-rotted people are going to be outraged by this today.

What was interesting was that the other “political commentator” took notice and took offense at the characterization of those on her side as being “brain-rotted people.”

Mr. Jennings then asks a rhetorical question that shows that leftists are fine with the lying, and she in essence confirms it by deflecting the point, and his reaction is perfect.

In the end, all they had were smirks and weak excuses.

If you’re like everyone else, you’re done with their pretense and pretend moral preening. Leftists are nothing but power-hungry liars, who expect people to bow down to them because of their supposed moral superiority. We’re done with it. We’re done with the lectures and the virtue-signaling and the lies most of all.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image via Pixnio.