What sort of legacy does Joe Biden have to ‘tarnish’?

The dishonest media, who hid the obvious mental decline of Biden for years, now act shocked that Biden pardoned his son.

They act as if it is rare for a congenital liar like Biden to lie.

Here, CNN says that this pardon will tarnish his legacy, as if his legacy had been great except for this pardon.

It was clear to anyone with a brain that Biden was always going to pardon his son. No matter how many crimes Hunter committed, Joe always said he was the smartest man in the world and never did anything wrong.

As he issued the pardon, they continue to lie that he had just decided to do it. He obviously knew he was going to do it long before the election, no matter how many times he said he wouldn’t.

Biden continually lied that he had no idea what his son was doing when he was taking him around the world, taking kickbacks from foreign countries, including our enemies. As the Republicans continually presented evidence of the kickbacks, the media and other Democrats continually regurgitated the lie that there was no evidence that Joe Biden had done anything wrong.

It is clear that Joe Biden, whose mind is shot, did not write the language in this pardon. He didn’t come up with the blanket pardon for ten years to cover the kickbacks. It looks to me as though Hunter’s attorneys wrote the pardon to cover his crimes as a foreign agent and other crimes he may have committed. It is pathetic to give Hunter a blanket pardon.

As for Biden’s legacy:

Stealing classified documents for decades?

Getting almost all foreign policy decisions wrong, according to Robert Gates?

The Afghanistan disaster?

Open borders that let in criminals and terrorists? Losing over 300,000 children? Making cartels rich?

High inflation that destroyed the poor and the middle class?

Firing people who chose not to take a vaccine?

Keeping schools closed at the behest of political supporters?

Destroying women’s sports?

Dictatorially and unconstitutionally paying off hundreds of billions in student loans?

Building up the finances of Iran and Russia so they can finance wars and terrorism?

Continually lying about what Trump said in Charlottesville to gin up racial hate and division?

Wasting all the money on worthless DIE?

I would challenge anyone to come up with a list of domestic and foreign accomplishments of Biden that supposedly give him a good legacy. I can’t think of any.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.