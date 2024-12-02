The inevitable Hunter pardon and the insightful, amusing reactions on X

The only thing that surprised me about Joe Biden’s decision to pardon Hunter for all federal crimes, past, present, and future, is that he did it with six weeks left in his presidency. I was betting that he’d do it on his way out of the Oval Office, but I forgot that Hunter was due to be sentenced, which would have sent him straight to jail. Daddy couldn’t allow that. Hunter knows where all the Biden bodies are buried.

I won’t write about the nature of pardons and their abuse because Anthony Matoria already did a brilliant job on that subject. Instead, I’ll use this essay to discuss Biden’s cruel and unhealthy relationship with his son, which inevitably led to this pardon, as well as the wonderful reactions on X.

Despite his luxe life, Hunter Biden has always been a pathetic figure. When he was two, he was in the same car accident that killed his mother. That accident left him with a fractured skull and significant traumatic brain injuries. Children’s brains are amazingly plastic, so they recover in ways that adult brains don’t, but I’ve always suspected that Hunter turned to illicit drugs, not only because he was a spoiled rich kid but because he was self-medicating for the lingering effects of that trauma.

Be that as it may, the worst thing that a drug abuser can have in his life is an “enabler”—that is, a person who supports the unhealthy behaviors, whether by giving diet pills to an anorexic or mutilating genital surgery to someone suffering from gender dysphoria, or a person who makes sure that a drug addict has lots of money and is always protected from the consequences of his actions. No matter what the enablers tell themselves, they are making a bad situation worse.

Image by AI.

Joe was a classic enabler. To take just one example, when Hunter spent tens of thousands of dollars at the Chateau Marmont (hotel fees, prostitutes, drugs), Joe’s credit card paid for it all. Another example is how Joe ensured that the Secret Service protected Hunter from his crimes, whether at the Chateau Marmont or after Hunter’s sis-in-law (and girlfriend) threw away the gun he’d illegally obtained.

If Joe had just been an enabler, it would have been bad enough. However, what’s worse is that, practically from the moment of the car accident, Joe used that little boy to advance his political career, his power, and his wealth. And I do mean from the moment of the car accident:

This is Joe Biden being sworn into the Senate.



That little boy is Hunter. He has a fractured skull and brain injuries from the car wreck.



Joe made him get dressed up for a photo op cause he thought it would be good for his career.



Hate Joe. Pity Hunter. Kid never had a chance. pic.twitter.com/AndyzQMjp3 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) December 2, 2024

Once Hunter grew up, Joe made him his bagman. To that end, Joe dragged Hunter all over the world to sell, if not access to power, the illusion of access to power.

Joe knew that what he was doing was illegal, and rather than doing it himself, he took advantage of the pathetic drug and sex addict that is his son. The whole time he did this, he constantly, in the most maudlin terms, talked how much he loves Hunter. That’s the love of an abuser and narcissist, not a healthy parental love that is based upon the desire for one’s child to thrive.

At the end of the day, what Biden did to Hunter is just so...gross, immoral, and almost evil. It’s simply another aspect of this evil that Biden pardoned Hunter for all criminal acts, including those not yet tried or even discovered. Joe obviously did so to protect himself from Trump’s Justice Department investigating how Joe sold out his country. As Jesse Kelly said in the above tweet, poor Hunter “never had a chance.”

Of course, the internet went wild. There are the people who expressed straightforward shock and disgust:

Until his polls collapsed, this was the best candidate (at the prime of his life) and family that the Democratic Party could muster for the office of the president. What a disgrace. — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) December 2, 2024

Biden had no problem putting grandmothers in prison for simply praying at an abortion clinic, but when it came to his degenerate son Hunter, he Lied to the American ppl and did in fact pardon him for nearly a decade of crime which he ‘The Big Guy’ was implicated. He’s a disgrace. pic.twitter.com/ZMEyW8ZBbi — Righteous⚡️Crusader (@Craftmastah) December 2, 2024

Then there are those who, like me, saw it coming, both because Biden always lies and because he needs to hide the bodies and cannot risk Hunter getting entangled in the legal system again or talking in prison:

Hunter’s pardon is the most recent reminder that Joe Biden has been an unrepentant liar for 50 years and is completely devoid of any ethics whatsoever — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) December 2, 2024

Hunter pardon settles Biden's legacy. Best he could hope for was a caretaker presidency. But after Kamala's failure, the pardon is an implicit acknowledgment of his complicity in his son's corruption. Biden is one of the worst presidents ever, hands down. — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) December 2, 2024

Biden a few months ago: I will not pardon Hunter



Biden today: I pardoned Hunter



All Democrats do is lie. pic.twitter.com/Ii2B9kAlqy — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 2, 2024

BREAKING: Scott Jennings just took a blowtorch to Democrats over Joe Biden's pardon of Hunter Biden.



"NEVER AGAIN do I want to hear 'Trump's a liar, you can't believe anything he says. Trump will abuse his power. Trump will only use the system to benefit himself, his family.'… pic.twitter.com/AvFPUVBgNo — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 2, 2024

And, of course, there are the people who see humor in it all, especially the humor of those leftists who assured us that Biden was a straight-up kind of guy who would never pardon his son:

One of the best supercuts ever.



President Biden won't pardon Hunter because Joe Biden is a man of great character! 🤣😂pic.twitter.com/lM8aTRGrq5 — MAZE (@mazemoore) December 2, 2024

Community Notes slays pic.twitter.com/QNZfUIcNPl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2024

Might be my favorite one so far. pic.twitter.com/LiuKXNLrcP — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) December 2, 2024

Joe Biden has been a corrupt man and politician for 50 years. He’s lied his way through politics (remember that he started his 2020 campaign by mouthing the “very fine people hoax”), and he’s always used his political power for personal advancement. The Hunter Biden pardon is just the icing on that cake.