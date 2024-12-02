Eric Holder appears out of the woodwork to justify Hunter Biden pardon, argues ATF Form 4473 is irrelevant

As if Eric Holder’s actions as one of the most notorious arms-traffickers in government (never forget Operation Fast and Furious) didn’t already suggest that law and order were contemptuous obstacles that didn’t apply to progressive Democrats, he’s come out of the woodwork to justify the Hunter Biden pardon, arguing that ATF Form 4473 is irrelevant and the explicit felony that accompanies “any false oral or written statements … with respect to [the] transaction” isn’t really a chargeable offense:

Hunter

Here’s the reality.



No USAtty would have charged this case given the underlying facts. After a 5 year investigation the facts as discovered only made that clear.



Had his name been Joe Smith the resolution would have been - fundamentally and more fairly - a… — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) December 2, 2024

As a reminder, ATF Form 4473 is the form that every person is required to fill out when purchasing a firearm from an FFL, one which Hunter admittedly lied on when he checked the “no” box next to this question: “Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?”

If Hunter’s laptop is any indicator, he’s quite the expert on every one of those vices, so there’s no real latitude or benefit of the doubt on this; he lied, and it was no doubt intentional.

Then, we see Biden concurred with Holder, writing in his White House statement that, “people are almost never brought to trial on felony charges solely for how they filled out a gun form.” Au contraire though Joe—the truth would beg to differ.

In January 2023, the Department of Justice, under Biden’s own Merrick Garland, issued a press release stating this: “Federal Prosecutors Aggressively Pursuing Those Who Lie in Connection With Firearm Transactions”. The announcement also included a list of individuals who had been sentenced or had pleaded guilty to lying “in connection with firearms transactions” … specifically on Form 4473.

Another instance, from 2019:

A local man has been sentenced to federal prison for making false statements on an ATF Federal Background Check Form [4473] while attempting to purchase a firearm, and for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant announced the sentence in the ‘lie-and-try’ case today.

Who knew that the legal system had caveats for members of the Obama-Biden-Democrat cartel? Just kidding, the Hunter Biden pardon is just one more datum point in a long trend of corruption.

Image: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Flickr, unaltered.