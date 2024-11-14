Thune elected majority leader, RINOs emboldened?

John Thune has been elected Senate Majority Leader by his peers. Thune is a McConnell acolyte, and a bend-over-backwards to compromise with Democrats Trump-disdaining RINO. This is a bad sign. Spineless establishment Republicans can always snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. Even a rout. Trump is transforming the party, and they feel threatened like the Deep Staters do.

The Democrats will do everything they can to destroy Trump and all of his cabinet picks, indeed everyone in his administration, because Trump is trying to Make America Great Again while they don’t believe she ever was…and certainly don’t want her to be in the future. Trump fervently wishes to make America great again for Americans, enabling Americans themselves to be great again. He would do this by lowering inflation, lowering taxes, decreasing regulation, securing our borders, making our cities safe again, and strengthening our military so we don’t need to fight endless wars in the future. Democrats are against that platform, against those policy prescriptions, with every fiber of their being...because it makes them seem less necessary to the average Joe.

The last thing Democrats want to do is to make America—or Americans—great again. The only thing they care about is to make themselves powerful again. If that further trashes America and Americans, so be it.

Republicans—all of them—need to stand up to Democrats, not aid and abet them in their quest to return to power, America be damned.

Image: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.