An effort to assuage my Democrat friend

I have a very close Democrat friend of many years, going back to our teenaged years.

She is a lovely lady, kind, generous, intelligent, and caring. Our respective beliefs do not meet at many points, what with me being a Christian conservative Republican, and she being a liberal Democrat who believes in Universalism – all paths lead to god and god is not the God of the Bible.

She once proudly said, "I am so not a Christian!" She told me recently that she wants to live the life Jesus lived and do what He did, but is not willing to embrace Him as her Savior. I asked her why not. She had no answer. O.K., we can still be friends because we have history together.

She is fearful of what the liberal news media are saying about Trump; that he will do things to endanger "women's safety."

At first, I thought she meant sex-trafficking but she meant abortion restrictions. I reminded her that abortion is still legal in many states.

She is fearful of Elon Musk because he tried to bail out of the Twitter deal before he bought the platform, and thus cannot be trusted. I had to tell her why he bailed originally – he was lied to about membership numbers to the tune of billions of dollars.

She is scared that Trump will implement Project 2025. I told her that Trump has disavowed P2025 publicly. He has his own agenda.

She is afraid Trump will impose Christianity on the country in some way. I have no idea where she got that idea. Trump never once indicated such a thing.

She is afraid Trump will cut her Social Security payments. He will not.

Everything she is afraid of she has learned from the blue media. She thinks Trump is an amoral sexist and a bigot. Yes, he used to be a womanizer. It's in the past. He is not a bigot; that's a lie and he has no history that indicates that. Quite the reverse is true.

She is afraid he will be a dictator, a fascist. Again, there is nothing in his record to indicate that. Media comments about "very fine people" have been taken out of context. So have his other utterings. None of his actions during his first term indicate that he is even close to being a totalitarian but she is still afraid.

She is afraid he is a "white supremacist" who hates people of color. Has she checked out his history with same? Maybe he hates DEI. He should, and so should everyone – it is a racist anti-white, anti-Asian, anti-merit policy which promotes incompetence and mediocrity.

Nothing she has been told about Trump is true. She may not like his personality. Neither do I, but he is supremely competent and quite the genius when it comes to fixing things. The main reason for that is because he does not allow nay-sayers to get in his way. If he is told something cannot be done, he will do it.

Trump is all about fixing the woke and the broke. He plans to fix our security and our prosperity.

If only my friend would give him a fair chance. My prayers are to that end, but not just for my friend; for all those who did not vote for him. Democrats were so willing to give the supremely unqualified Kamala Harris a chance and she failed them. Now it's time to swallow pride and admit that the years under Trump were better. They will be again.

What puzzles me is why my good friend and other Democrat voters cannot connect their dire financial straits and cultural chaos with their Democrat votes. A quick look at California's problems, among other States, will show that everywhere Democrats are in power, the culture, the crime status, and the economy suffer.

Does my friend want America out of these wars? Does she want lower grocery, gas, energy prices? Does she want bodily autonomy where vaccines are not imposed on her and her abortions are still available? (I abhor abortion but that isn’t the point right now.) Does she want an end to crime in her streets? Does she want lower taxes, lower prices, and more freedom?

Do you, my friend?

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License