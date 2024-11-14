Now is the right time in our country’s history to release the JFK files

On these pages and elsewhere, writers have offered compelling evidence of another shooter and possible U.S. intelligence community involvement in JFK’s assassination, while other writers have rejected this narrative because too many people would have had to know and someone in the know would have spilled the beans.

I don’t know enough to comment on the former, but I do have thoughts on the latter.

There are at least five reasons why no one might spill the beans:

1. Those in the know are highly partisan to begin with

2. Fear of reprisal (including murder) against self and family

3. Major financial loss due to being sacked

4. Slander by government officials and compliant media

5. Not as many as one might think would have to know

Discussing the JFK case is timely now that Kash Patel has announced plans to release the JFK assassination files once Trump takes office (be on the lookout for files being “accidentally” deleted during the transition).

In the case of JFK, perhaps the “someone would have spilled the beans” has more merit given the long passage of time. But it may not always be so, and certainly not in the shorter term.

Take, for example, the Trump-Russia collusion hoax. Officials and employees at a whole alphabet soup of federal agencies (CIA, NSA, FBI, DoJ) knew, some federal contractors knew, the Mueller special counsel team knew, some members of the media had to have known, some foreign governments knew, and no one said anything for several years, hindering Trump’s presidency and contributing to his ouster. So much for “too many people.” Incidentally, the Trump-Russia collusion plot used the premise that Trump’s incoming team spoke (as is customary) to their Russian counterparts. It is alleged that Trump just spoke to Putin to back off in Ukraine. Déjà vu all over again?

As another example, the evidence is now overwhelming that January 6 was a devious plot to frame Trump and his supporters as insurrectionists. If you need some reminders: refusal to call in the National Guard; Capitol police inviting the Stop-the-Steal crowd in through unlocked Capitol building doors; symbolic gallows erected by a surreptitious group at the foot of the Capitol under the noses of the Capitol police and not removed until after J6; fake pipe bombs the FBI knew were fake; Ray Epps; fake narratives such as of J6 police deaths; ridiculously long prison sentences for Stop-the-Steal supporters for what was at worst unintentional trespassing; etc.

Think of all the people—FBI officials and personnel, members of Congress (certainly Nancy Pelosi but many others too), Capitol police, etc., who had to know. How many have spoken out to date that it was indeed a plot?

As yet another, lots of FBI employees knew the contents of the Hunter Biden laptop were verified and not disinformation. No one spoke up until after the election ousting Trump.

Another possible example is TWA 800, which may have been accidentally shot down by a U.S. navy ship missile and for which numerous eyewitness accounts of a projectile heading up toward the plane were discounted. Many employees across many government agencies and the military would know the false narrative, yet no one has spilled the beans—and this after quite a decent interval of time.

Getting back to JFK, I don’t think so many would have had to know. Just like we see in the movies, all it takes is a (possibly rogue) CIA official bypassing official channels who hires an assassin, so almost no one would have to know (the same possibility should at least be considered until ruled out with the U.S Secret Service in the Butler assassination attempt).

On the flip side, a commission (such as for JFK and TWA 800) whitewashing a conspiracy interpretation does not prove the conspiracy, because that could be political pressure to wrap things up with the preferred narrative so as to avoid feeding the conspiracy frenzy.

Now is the right time in our country’s history to release the JFK files. After witnessing what the CIA and FBI did to Trump, if it turns out they were involved in the JFK assassination, it will only reinforce the point that these intelligence agencies need drastic reform(ulation). Lest you think they can discern on their own what is good for our country, they let be a Marxist president who eviscerated the Constitution, but went after a president with traditional values who upheld the Constitution. “Six ways from Sunday at getting back at you” is six ways too many.



W.A. Eliot is a pseudonym.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License

