Israel is a true American ally by every metric

Americans should be grateful that Israel had the courage and resolve to strike hard against the enemies of civilization. All free world democracies must salute Israel’s initiative when erstwhile allied media and politicians cautioned Jewish state leaders to de-escalate operations and refrain from actions that could lead to a wider war. Sunni Arab countries, especially those on the Arabian Peninsula who are targets for destruction by the Shia regime of revolutionary Iran and its allies, also have reason to be thankful.

While Israel acted resolutely in its own interest by launching crippling blows against Hezbollah’s military assets and political leadership, the beneficent results reverberate around the globe. Israel’s government, aware that Hezbollah was planning an imminent Hamas-style attack against northern Israel (like what took place on 7 October last year), struck first in what could be described as a pre-emptive retaliatory attack.

Americans particularly owe a debt of gratitude to Israel for the targeted killing of the world’s leading terrorist mastermind, Hassan Nasrallah. The theological and political leader of Hezbollah was responsible for decisions that murdered countless innocents. Hezbollah was directly responsible for killing hundreds of American servicemen in Beirut, Lebanon, in 1983 by dispatching a suicide bomber via a truck bomb that destroyed their barracks.

It's to be hoped that US Department of Justice (DOJ) bureaucrats wiill notify their Israeli counterparts of their satisfaction that Israel Defense Forces (IDF) also eliminated Hezbollah General Faud Shukr, who was the liaison from the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Lebanon-based terrorist group. Skukr was responsible for killing many US soldiers in Iraq and was on the DOJ’s wanted list.

Hezbollah is an avowed enemy of the US, as well. Hezbollah operatives have been active in several countries in Latin America, where their drug-pushing, money laundering, and other criminal activities have helped weaken support for US policy objectives. Hezbollah has carried out a host of anti-American and anti-Israeli activities in the Western Hemisphere at the behest of Iran.

Local US law enforcement and homeland security officials also should celebrate the targeting of Hezbollah, as the terrorist organization has organized several cells on US territory. Attendees at a Dearborn, Michigan, Shia Islamic Mosque and Youth Center shed tears for the “Perfect Man,” as Hassan Nasrallah was described at a memorial service for him on 28 September.

US friends of Israel need to make more people aware of the benefits from our alliance with Israel. The weapon systems sent to Israel have been tested in battle, with the US military incorporating the resulting “lessons learned.” A case in point is the F-15 and F-16 fighter Jets delivered to Israel. Their performance in Israeli hands has led to improvements in these aircraft.

Joint US/Israel investment, research, and development in air-defense systems have produced the most effective defense against drones, UAVs, and ballistic missiles, including the famous “Iron Dome.” Several European NATO member states are contracting with Israel to install the Jewish State’s various air defense systems. Israel’s arms industry has also contributed to the military prowess of US allies in the Indo-Pacific, such as the Philippines and India, which China threatens.

One additional benefit of the US/Israel alliance for which the American people should express some solidarity is improvement in border surveillance, the security of sensitive installations, and cyber security systems. The US effort to acquire an edge over China in new technologies is partly dependent on Israel’s highly talented human capital.

Perhaps the most valuable benefit that America derives from its alliance with Israel is Israel’s willingness to serve as the tip of the spear to defend civilization against the axis of barbarism. An America weary from forever wars in Iraq and Afghanistan should praise its good fortune in having an ally that has been collegial enough to support Western values and US interests despite the risks of seizing the initiative, and that is independent enough to ignore those who counsel defeatist caution.