Elizabeth Warren melts down over Pete Hegseth’s nomination to Secretary of Defense

Why should anyone care what a woman who stole a job from a legitimate minority at Harvard has to say about anything?

Elizabeth Warren is melting down, arguing that having Pete Hegseth as the Secretary of Defense would make the U.S. less safe. When you look at this in the context of our current woke Department of Defense that’s unable to hit its recruiting goals, how would having a decorated veteran make us less safe? From an online report:

Elizabeth Warren says Trump’s pick for defense secretary ‘must be rejected’ Sen. Elizabeth Warren denounced President-elect Donald Trump’s choice of Fox News host Pete Hegseth, a veteran, as his secretary of defense, calling for the appointment to ‘be rejected.’ ‘A Fox & Friends weekend co-host is not qualified to be the Secretary of Defense,’ Warren wrote on X. ‘Donald Trump’s pick will make us less safe and must be rejected.’

I never heard Warren complain about the disaster in Afghanistan. Not once did Warren admit that the disastrous withdrawal empowered the terroristic and anti-woman Taliban, making the world less safe and the U.S weaker.

She hasn’t complained about the disastrous policies in the Middle East which have greatly escalated wars during Biden’s years.

Warren hasn't complained about national security as the Biden team focused on the military’s carbon footprint (pretending they can control the climate), and “diversity” and sexual representation, while enemies like China, North Korea, Russia, and Iran focused on building weapons and beefing up their military.

She has not complained about the fact that Obama and Biden greatly contributed to Iran’s enrichment, giving Iran the cash that it’s been using to destabilize the world and the Middle East, and kill innocent civilians.

The current Department of Defense leaders haven’t done anything to deter Russia, China, Iran, or North Korea; instead, they’ve focused on targeting Trump supporters and promoting DEI and CRT, which does not make the U.S more safe.

Warren just stood by as terrorists, cartels, gang members, and tens of thousands of Chinese men of military age flooded through our open border. Not once did she say she was worried about Americans’ safety, no matter how many people were assaulted, raped, and murdered.

Warren and others are not worried about safety. They are worried about power. They are worried that Trump and his team will succeed in making the U.S. and world safer where career swamp creatures, who only seem to be worried about their jobs, have failed.

It is a joke when the media and other Democrats, who have been completely loyal to Biden, complain about Trump surrounding himself with loyalists. Exactly who, in the Obama and Biden administration, was not loyal to them? Which one told the truth that Biden’s brain was shot and others were running the show? Did anyone acknowledge that it was corrupt to take Hunter around the world collecting kickbacks? Didn’t Obama lackeys lie to FISA courts for Obama’s gain? Weren’t Lois Lerner and Susan Rice so loyal they broke the law?

Thank goodness we now have a president, and team, who will make an effort to drain the swamp and give the power and money back to the people instead of continually confiscating more money to make the swamp richer and more powerful.

Image: Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.