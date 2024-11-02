Hilarious: Leftist media scared of RFK Jr. on health care

The complicit media and Kamala Harris are trying to scare the public, saying it would be dangerous to have Robert Kennedy involved with health care, essentially, because he has disagreed with the government pronouncements and rules on health care.Â Â Heaven forbid that we have independent thinking versus dictatorial control of our health care, as advocated by Kamala and the Democrats.Â

If we had independent media that cared about the truth instead of campaigning for Kamala, they would point out all of the misinformation and lies spread by Dr. Fauci and many politicians, including Biden.Â Â The damage caused by the misinformation is long-lasting.Â Â Kids and businesses were permanently harmed.Â Â Many people committed suicide due to the dictatorial edicts.Â

First, Fauci said COVID would not cause much trouble in the U.S.Â Â Fauci, Biden, and others falsely called Trump a xenophobe for sensibly blocking travel from China.Â

Then Fauci said a mask wasnâ€™t necessary before he falsely said it was a cure.Â

Businesses and schools were closed based on the lie that six-foot social distancing was necessary.Â Â They said it was based on science, but it was just made up.Â

The CDC lied when they said the virus would easily transferÂ off surfaces.Â

We were falsely told that taking the vaccine would prevent the virus and thatÂ if you didnâ€™t take the vaccine, you were intentionally killing people.Â

People were fired for refusing to take the vaccine.Â Â Kamala likes to say that women can do whatever they want with their bodies, but she supported firing women who didnâ€™t obey.Â Â She clearly doesnâ€™t believe in freedom of choice.Â

So I will gladlyÂ take Kennedy and Trump over people like Kamala and Fauci.Â

Then we were told that Plexiglas would prevent the virus.Â Â That was also made up.Â

The CDC took the words of teachersâ€™ unions to keep schools closed and falsely said it was based on science.Â

When Trump and others wanted the Wuhan lab to be investigated as the origin for the virus, the media, Dr. Fauci, and others falsely said it was a disproven conspiracy.Â Â Dr. Fauci was covering his rear.

And please remember the lies that the media and other Democrats told to get Obamacare passed.Â Â We were told you could keep your plan, that you could keep your doctor, and that prices would go down.Â Â They lied.Â Â Prices have skyrocketedÂ for fourteen years because of Obamacare rules.

Yet Kamala and others continue to intentionally lie about health care.

Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.

Image: Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.Â Â Credit: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.