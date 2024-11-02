A reminder of Kamala Harris's primrose path to the Democrat nomination

Joe Biden's declaring Kamala Harris as his running mate in August 2020 baffled many observers.



Two months before, the same Harris had launched a humilating diatribe against Biden in front of a national audience, effectively calling him a racist. This wasn't an argument over policy or record, Harris was calling Biden a bigot.





So why was Harris still chosen?

We dig deeper.

As senator and vice president, Biden was never renowned for his grey cells. But he could construct sentences and could wear his cardigan without assistance. He was gaffe-prone, but that was the result of his carelessness.



But this was an obvious mental and cognitive decline that even his fellow Democrats realized.







The establishment knew that any regular running mate would exploit Biden's decline to conquer the presidency using the 25th Amendment.



They required a running mate who would be no threat to Joe but would appear to be ideal to the base.



They needed someone not only talentless but one who presented evidence of talent deficiency in their utterances and actions.

These were tough criteria to be satisfied.

However, someone in the Democrat leadership knew of Kamala Harris's myriad shortcomings and realized she was the dream choice.

Firstly she satisfied Biden's pledge to pick a woman as his running mate.

In addition, she is a person of color born to Indian and Jamaican immigrants, hence she seemingly fits DEI criteria.



Harris was celebrated when Biden announced her as his running mate.



There were magazine covers, profiles, and interviews, these were obviously from a script by the establishment.



When she became vice president, the blandishments continued.

A big deal was made since Harris was the ‘first’ among four major demographic groups.



There were rumors that she would replace Biden. It didn't help that the non-compos mentis Biden frequently referred to her as President Harris.



Perhaps Harris began to believe the myth that she was Biden's replacement and began



They desperately needed to put Harris in her place.



Hence they assigned her an important and complex task of resolving the border crisis.



This was a trap.



If Harris attempted to resolve the crisis, her open-border fanatic colleague would be irked; if she failed, she would suffer ridicule.

If Harris was smart, she would have realized she didn't have to do much just pretend.



She could have traveled to the border with the media and held pressers with few pre-approved questions.



She would have held a few meetings with officials and allowed the media to make videos of the meetings with the volume muted.



It would have enabled her to hog the limelight and create a perception of capability.





Instead, she did nothing for so long that it defined her as vice president. Even liberal outlets began to question her inertia.



When she did visit the border it was too late. Her trip to Latin America to attempt to



Eventually, she was allowed to slip away into the night without any acceptance of this monumental failure.



Perhaps internal surveys revealed a significant number of voters, or at least Democrat big-money donors still approved of Harris and thought she could be President Biden's replacement.

To destroy that remaining perception, she was assigned responsibilities of attending world events and making a few remarks.



This should have been easy. All she had to read the words, sound look confident, and shake hands.



Instead, she floundered. It was one word salad after another and then there were her poorly timed titters.

She often got elementary facts wrong.



She made the U.S. look unserious, untrustworthy, incompetent, uncaring and unreliable.



Hence she was demoted to national events.



But instead of learning her lesson, Harris continued with incoherent babbling.



Kamala's reputation was blown to smithereens.



Harris's constant struggles despite her functioning cognitive abilities and mental faculties, made Biden, despite advancing dementia, appear the brighter individual.



Harris has made Biden appear unimpeachable, much like Biden made Obama unimpeachable.

Harris had served her purpose.

The decline in standards was abominable.

If Biden had chosen a wily political operator such as Stacey Abrams, Abrams would have unseated him in months after his inauguration. Being a rabble-rouser, she would have made Biden's decline public and would have claimed that she wasn't being given the presidency due to her gender and race.

But Harris was so overwhelmed by her incapabilities that she couldn't even imagine attempting such a coup.



Harris had a historically low approval rating as vice president, causing her to have phases where she disappeared from the public eye.



When Democrat mouthpieces carried pieces about Biden’s unpopularity, they always referred to Harris’s unpopularity which is a euphemism for her incapability, just to make it clear that she isn’t suited for the top post.



To sum it up, while most people are selected for a job due to their abilities and record, Harris was chosen for the lack of it.



Biden too was chosen for this reason, the establishment knew he could be 'managed' and compelled to do as told.

But Biden's decline was so obvious that it became obvious even to the casual observer.





It was time to replace Biden.



If they didn't want a complete puppet, they would have held a proper primary where all Democrats would have been invited.



Biden was threatened and coerced to step aside.

The humiliating, ruthless, and cold-blooded manner in which Biden was dethroned also served as a warning to everyone, especially Harris -- that no matter who they are and which office they held, the establishment runs the show.



This is how Kamala Harris got here.

This is a plot device employed in pastiche mystery novels. The lord of the manor who is the murderer influences the police to assign the investigation to a bumbling detective to protect himself.





It is well known that the establishment via the CIA rigs elections in



The people have an opportunity to puncture this cynical and sinister agenda on 5th November



P.S.: About Harris's journey to D.C., the less said the better.



To put it euphemistically she rose the hierarchy from San Francisco to D.C. despite her poor record and violations and largely due to the right contacts.



For a terse summary watch the following







For a detailed version watch the following:

