Is Trump the one?

American Thinker is a conservative publication, one I’m honored to serve, yet I consider myself first and foremost a constitutionalist. Our Constitution is the most divinely inspired governing document ever written, yet it is only fading ink on yellowing parchment. It lives in the hearts and minds of Americans, or the very idea of the United States of America dies, sinking into the Marxist/Islamist madness that has so degraded countless lives.

I vote for those I believe, given the information at hand, will do the least damage to the Constitution. I assume every politician is a liar and scoundrel, all are fundamentally ego-driven and see themselves as our masters, not our hired hands. Yet I am willing to be pleasantly surprised.

I voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020 because I had no doubt Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden would damage the Constitution beyond repair. Trump, I assumed, would do substantially less damage. I was pleasantly surprised to discover he did none of consequence, and appointed judges that would uphold and defend the Constitution.

I would have preferred less of the New York City, abrasive, bombastic real estate developer and more of the seasoned, cautious statesman, but where Trump is concerned, that’s a matter of style not substance. He delivered virtually non-existent inflation, low gas and energy prices, expanding peace in the Middle East, no new wars, reduced income taxes, dramatically reduced illegal immigration, dramatically reduced unnecessary federal regulations, upheld the rule of law, restrained federal agencies—the Deep State—and his judiciary was much more inclined to enforce the Constitution than leftist political preferences.

He promised to put America—and Americans—first and he delivered. What he didn’t do is claim his election would shrink the oceans or heal the planet. Amazingly, he actually loved--and loves--America and Americans, and unlike the Harris/Biden cabal, did not weaponize government against Americans. Despite his many political enemy’s overt warfare against him from the moment he declared for the presidency, Trump employed nothing but accurate, though often mean, tweets against them.

Democrats/socialists/communists (D/s/cs) tend not to embrace religion, though they surely disdain and persecute those that do. Their “faith” is the party and state, a substitute for the higher power of God. Thus do they exalt their current maximum leader. Barack Obama was “The One,” “The Light bringer,” a more-than-man who would heal the planet and stop the rise of the seas. Should one doubt their messianic zeal for Obama, one merely has to enter “Obama halo” in any search engine, there to find innumerable photos of the D/s/c messiah with a halo. That Christians find that sort of idol worship blasphemous is a feature, not a bug, to D/s/cs, who look to government and their current political savior to provide all their needs and smite the unworthy.

To them, evil is refusal to worship their messiah and their political certainties.

Kamala Harris is not accorded quite those accolades, but she will do for the political moment with the understanding she, like Joe Biden, won’t be in charge. Her handlers, perhaps "The One," will dictate, she’ll do their bidding and all will be well.

Normal Americans don’t think of politicians as saviors, practically or theologically. They see them as elected servants, hired hands, which in our representative republic, they are. They might say they “love” Donald Trump or other conservative politicians, but they don’t mean that as they love their spouses or children, not even necessarily as they love their friends.

They appreciate his policies, his obvious love for America and Americans, and they have four years of experience upon which to base that appreciation. They respect a man who keeps his promises and puts America first. Their God is God, not any politician or political party.

But isn’t Trump a narcissist? Isn’t that evil?

Kamala Harris repeatedly called Trump “Hitler” and his supporters “Nazis.” She said he’s only out for himself. Joe Biden, following in the footsteps of “The One” who said Normal Americans cling to God and guns—that’s not the insult he imagined--and Hillary Clinton called them “Deplorables” and “Irredeemable.” Most recently, Joe Biden called them “garbage.”

Kamala Harris has refused to define her polices or herself. Not Donald Trump,

Graphic: X Screenshot

Wearing a reflective vest and having great fun, Trump climbed into a shiny new “Trump 2024” garbage truck in Wisconsin. He wore the vest to a Wisconsin rally, and said his handlers wanted him to wear it on stage, but he thought it inappropriate until they told him it made him look thinner. Narcissists don’t make fun of themselves, but Trump did, laughing all the while and simultaneously making, with his McDonald’s appearance, historic acts of hilarious, pomposity-skewering political ju-jitsu.

I’ll take that any day over America-hating blasphemers. Here’s hoping enough other Americans do too.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.