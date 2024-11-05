5 reasons to get out there and vote

People under stress tend to make bad decisions, so team Kommie has been lurching from one mistake to another. Their latest gambit is leaping on the words of Donald Trump with a decidedly disjointed response that will remind everyone that a vote for Komrade Kamala is a vote for WWIII. Support the folks sliding us toward World War III, because Donald Trump used “violent rhetoric” that hurt their feelings.

This is why we say vote as though your life depends on it, because a worldwide conflict — with nuclear weapons — would kill millions and destroy the environment in the process. So much for the left “saving the planet.”

At the same time, it’s an own goal for them to remind everyone that the Dems are now the party of Dick Cheney (that never gets old), ruling-class billionaires like Bill Gates, and IRS agents. Are they trying to make us dislike them even more?

Meanwhile, we have Trump’s “Avenger Team” of Tulsi Gabbard, Elon Musk, RFK Jr., and Nicole Shanahan. Could anyone have gamed out a better set of trades for this kind of contest? Many have been scratching their heads for months, wondering how team Kommie have a snowball’s chance, given how they screwed up on the issues of the illegal invasion, inflation, and leftist insanity. But then we remember that they’ve been held up by the sheer might of the nation’s socialist media, working 24/7 to prop her up and trash Donald Trump. This brings us to the five reasons you need to support Donald Trump as well as vote in all of the down-ballot races and initiatives.

1. If we don’t win the House and Senate, we’re in trouble no matter what happens.

In short, we need Congress to back up a Donald Trump win, and if, G-d forbid, disaster befalls us, we’re going to need a backstop against team Kommie tyranny. But let’s look at each in turn.

Anti-liberty leftists never let the will of the people get in the way of their desire to fulfill what they think is their birthright to rule over everyone else. If they so rightfully lose, it will be like the key moment in the book 1984, where they instantly decided that it’s okay to not accept the results of an election. The instantaneous change in the story from the nation’s socialist media will give you a severe case of whiplash if you’re not careful, followed by unbelievable gaslighting that would have made O’Brien cringe. You can expect them to revert to their 2016 mantra and not show the least bit of embarrassment at epic-scale hypocrisy.

If we don’t control Congress, Donald Trump won’t be able to get anything done. They will throw up roadblocks at every turn. Worst of all, they will impeach the man at the earliest and every other opportunity.

As for the second possibility, we’ll need Congress to stop them from running roughshod over the Constitution. We’ve done enough to show the un-Democratic and Nazi parties have too many commonalities. It would be as if the Original Socialist Justice Warrior won the war.

2. We need to win the popular vote.

This means that those of you in the socialist slave states — AKA “blue” states — need to add your voice, even if you don’t think it will have any effect on the electoral college. You need to run up the score for the pro-freedom side as well as support local congressional races.

We do not doubt that the fascist far left will conjure up some excuse for not accepting the results, no matter what happens, because it would mean a loss of their power — and that’s all they ever really cared about.

3. Down ballot, local races, and ballot initiatives.

As someone who has worked to keep the gun-grabber lobby at bay, bitter experience has shown that they constantly attack our commonsense human rights at all levels of government — federal, state, county, city, and local. If they can’t deprive the people of their individual liberty at one level of government, they’ll just shift to another.

Thus, while you make the effort to get yourself and others to the polls, you need to be familiar with the important races everywhere on the ballot. This includes any ballot initiatives that politicians love to formulate with confusing verbiage, so it helps to have studied a sample ballot ahead of time.

And of course, there were those mysterious cases from four years ago where there were only votes for Biden. Hopefully, everyone will be ready this time around.

4. Vote to repudiate the sheer insanity of the fascist far left.

It should go without saying that one of the side benefits of running up the score would be a resounding rejection of the far left’s woke socialist national agenda. There wouldn’t be any numerical benefits, but it would be a ringing endorsement of a demand for a return to commonsense normalcy.

5. Repudiate the propaganda press.

Last, but not least, you need to consider getting out there to vote — and getting others to do the same — as an “in your face” repudiation of the nation’s socialist media that treats you like garbage. Yes, they go hand in glove with the fascist far left, but to be fair, shouldn’t we separate them in our considerations? We’re sure you would agree.

All of these would be icing on the cake for Tuesday, but they depend on your actions — that is, if you haven’t gone out and voted already. If you have, encourage others to do so. We have a country to save.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.