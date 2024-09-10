Do lefties ever have the slightest amount of self-awareness? Were the stakes for the future of the country — or, as one site of the fascist far left put it, “the climate for the next million years” — their machinations over Comrade Kamala falling back to Earth would be truly entertaining. And if they knew we were keeping a close watch on them (and of course archiving their antics, as always), they might be a bit self-conscious. Because at a minimum, it’s like witnessing a train wreck in slow motion — while they’re dragging us along.

Their problem is that their little game of trying to keep this a campaign about nothing is starting to wear thin. While they pretend it’s about spices and vibes, the economic devastation they’ve wrought hurts real people, no matter how much they try to gaslight the issue.

They keep trying to convince us that Comrade Kamala is the “candidate of change” — even though she’s the incumbent. The joke is that she’s running on “hope” — hoping that you won’t remember higher prices on everything from the inflation caused by the Biden/Harris administration. And hoping you’ll forget the illegal invasion and insanity from her administration.

But the bad news for the lefties is that there is another vibe running through the country — and it’s not the one they’re looking for. The pro-freedom community is starting to pick this up, and it’s epitomized by this segment from Glenn Beck: “The ONLY way Trump can BEAT Kamala in a LANDSLIDE.”

This is why lefties keep on trying to distract with ridiculous issues such as the Los Angeles Times trying to blame California’s failed policies on the GOP. No, that’s not an article from the Babylon Bee: “Column: They say Democrats are to blame for all California’s problems. But GOP is MIA.”

There’s this piece from Salon: “The far right actually hates America: Its dark ideology has foreign roots. Why do conservatives wrap themselves in the flag so desperately? Maybe because their ideas are un-American.”

Also from the Guardian, and Left Field: “The strangest insult in US politics: why do Republicans call it ‘the Democrat party’?”

For almost a century, opponents have removed the ‘ic’ from ‘Democratic’. Is it doing them any good?

Or this gaslighting from the same source: “Reject the lies: Trump only wishes he could have the Biden-Harris economy. Trump's outrageous claims must not stand — Democrats have been far better at managing the economy since FDR.”

That’s just a sampling of lefties losing it, as they say on Sky News Australia. The lesson from all of this is that we need to keep our focus on the issues that mean the most. It would be an economic disaster if Comrade Kamala and her communist wrecking ball were unleashed on the country. As Donald Trump is fond of saying, we need this victory to be too big too rig. The vote has to be such a blowout that there is no way the cheating Un-Democratic Party can win. You need to have a plan to vote, and you need to talk to others and get them on board so that it’s too big to rig.

