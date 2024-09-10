The Haitian cat diet story has produced an extraordinary number of memes UPDATED

Boy, do Americans love their pets. According to the latest reports, 50% to 62% of American households have at least one pet. In 2022, Americans spent $136.8 billion on their beloved fur babies, covering everything from food to medical care to toys and other supplies. Indeed, just a few months ago, the media went into overdrive defending women who love their cats against JD Vance’s suggestion that this passion represented a societal misdirection of what should be a greater focus on children.

America’s devotion to dogs and cats may explain the extraordinary explosion of memes that emerged when people learned that Haitian immigrants are stealing and cooking people’s cats and dogs while viewing the ducks and geese in public parks as a free food giveaway. These things spark both anger and their creative juices.

On the one hand, this seems like a kind of silly story. After all, most America’s pets are not at risk. However, to mangle Freud, sometimes a cigar is not just a cigar. Instead, it is the distillation of deeply felt and very important feelings.

In this case, those deeply held feelings are that there is something terribly wrong with the Harris-Biden* policy of flooding America with tens of millions of immigrants (some legal, most illegal) from countries with which we have no ties, to which we owe no obligations, and that have cultures and mores completely antithetical to our own.

Haiti is a perfect example. America has no historical ties to Haiti. The Spanish colonized it first, and their depredations, along with smallpox, wiped out the indigenous Taino people. In the early 17th century, the French took over and began shipping in African slaves. The French were famously cruel slaveholders, and the slaves took advantage of the dislocations of the French Revolution to launch their own revolution on Haiti, becoming an independent republic in 1804.

Since 1804, Haiti has been consistently mismanaged, making it one of the poorest countries in the world and the poorest in the Western hemisphere. It was recently in the news because of the complete breakdown of its government, leading to the country’s collapse.

Like all desperately poor people, Haitians will eat anything, including cats and dogs:

Yes, Haitians do in fact eat cats. They don't want you to see this. No, it isn't disgusting to point it out. It's disgusting that they even do that. pic.twitter.com/N4RGKMmjaz — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 9, 2024

The Hill is claiming Haitians aren’t eating pets.. Heres footage of one of them eating a cat. pic.twitter.com/B4ttDEWtoq — aka (@akafacehots) September 9, 2024

Truly, Haiti is a tragedy.

It doesn’t have to be this way. It’s not because of a lack of natural resources or Haiti’s history of colonialism. We know that because right next door is one of the more successful Caribbean countries: The Dominican Republic. That country wants nothing to do with its neighbor and feels no “woke” obligations to open its borders:

The Dominican Republic has a 12.8 ft high concrete border wall with Haiti. It has 70 watchtowers. They use drones & fiber optics for communication/movement sensors.



Because of Biden/Harris, our border is wide open to these savages! pic.twitter.com/0SFTe7kVzO — 🇺🇸ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) September 9, 2024

However, because our government no longer feels an allegiance to the American people, it decided that it should invite allow in immigrants who add nothing and have no historical ties to America. Donald Trump, when president, got heat from Democrats for even questioning how it would benefit Americans to open our door to people such people, especially those who have turned their own countries into “sh**holes.” Thanks to Harris-Biden, though, those doors aren’t just open; they’re like a vacuum sucking in people from those same countries:

Around 5% of the Haitian population has now migrated to the United States over the past four years under the Harris-Biden administration. Let that sink in. pic.twitter.com/qKwMyp5RwR — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 10, 2024

With news of the cat eating, though, even leftist cat ladies who once supported the Harris-Biden immigration policies might be thinking that Trump was right.

In 2001, Nassim Nicholas Taleb originated the phrase “black swan event” to describe something that comes out of the blue and effects a complete change on the world’s trajectory. 9/11, the twenty-third anniversary of which is tomorrow, was one such event. The assassination attempt against Trump and, even more than that, his triumphant fist-pumping cry of “fight, fight, fight” was another black swan event.

For Kamala, the story of immigrants eating cats may be her black swan event, which is not good for Kamala. Because these stories cement people’s overwhelming concerns about the cost of unlimited immigration for Americans, it would be more accurate to call the reports of pet-eating Haitians her “black cat” event, bringing with it all the bad luck associated with black cats.

Certainly, this story has resonated. I’ve been collecting memes for years, and I’ve never seen anything like this. I thought I’d share some of these memes with you because they embody the sense that, under the Harris-Biden administration, something has gone terribly wrong in America.

So, without further ado, I give you the memes, which you should feel free to share far and wide:

Never thought I'd live in a world where 'Vote Trump. He'll stop your cat being eaten', was a thing, but it's 2024 and here we are. pic.twitter.com/3HVEoZVGcf — Jack David (@FFS_WhatNow) September 9, 2024

TRUMP LOVES CATS!



Thank you @AaronWorthing for the inspiration 👇 pic.twitter.com/m6xFjGw803 — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) September 9, 2024

"I love you. I would never let the Haitians eat you." pic.twitter.com/47QguOUpAC — Rare Trumps (@TrumpsRare) September 9, 2024

UPDATE: The memes are now spreading beyond the internet:

Yes this is a real billboard in Arizona😂



The media is going all out to cover up these stories about illegal aliens eating people’s pets



They don’t want the truth out there



Too late! pic.twitter.com/I1ASM0TnzR — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) September 10, 2024

_____________________

*I always put Harris first now when referring to the current administration because she’s effectively the incumbent, given that Biden is now and has long been a vegetable.