Indigenous communities sound the alarm on the environmental destruction caused by surge of illegals invited through Biden-Harris open border

Author’s note: “Immigrant” implies a foreigner that assimilates, which is why I don’t use it in the context of the “migrants” pouring in, signing up for welfare, and destroying our nation.

The Darién Gap, or the stretch of remote jungle that links the Americas, is known for its inaccessibility—which is why it’s remained “one of the world’s best preserved forests,” that is, until Joe Biden and Kamala Harris erased our southern border and promised endless social handouts to any and every third world foreigner who decided to make the trek north from the nations of South America.

Now, indigenous communities, who have lived in the jungle for hundreds of years, reliant upon the local ecosystem to provide for all their material needs, are sounding the alarm on the unbelievable destruction brought by the roughly million people (at least) who have made the journey during the current administration’s tenure.

Here are the details, from a new report out today at The Guardian:

The Darién Gap’s isolation and formidable reputation has shielded the Indigenous communities who live there from the outside world for centuries. … Now, however, with half a million people slogging through the rainforest on their way to the US each year, Darién’s Indigenous groups say their ecosystem and way of life are under threat. ‘It’s something that we did not expect, as the migration took off from one day to the next and suddenly we found ourselves flooded with trash,’ says Yenairo Aji, a community leader, or ‘noco’, in Nueva Vigía, a village close to the Darién’s northern frontier where about 1,400 Emberá people live. ‘It’s worrying because we depend on our local ecosystem for everything. It’s our source of life.’

Things “took off,” and we’ve seen record-breaking numbers or people bound for the U.S., year after year, because… Biden, Harris, and their enablers encouraged a mass invasion with our wealth and at our personal expense.

In 2021, approximately 133,000 people crossed the Gap; in 2022, that number was around 250,000; by 2023, that number more than doubled to 520,000; we don’t yet have an accurate number for 2024, but the first four months of the year showed a 40% increase in the number of children, and if that number is similarly reflected in the overall total, that means roughly 700,000 is a safe estimate (UNICEF predicts even higher at 800k).

While we Americans have endured the back-breaking taxes and inflation associated with covering the cost of the surges (spending hundreds of billions of dollars while in the hole more than $30 trillion is how we’ve paid for these migrant centers and other programs), the communities of central America are enduring “unprecedented waste and contamination,” described below:

When it rains, the once pristine stony banks of the Turquesa River in Nueva Vigía are now lined with discarded drinks cans, T-shirts and plastic food containers, local people report. Gasoline leaking from the influx of boats and the human waste of the hundreds of thousands who make the journey have poisoned the rivers on which several communities depend, says Tania Chanapi, a community leader in Nuevo Vigía. The bodies of those who did not survive are often found decaying in the waterways. ‘Before, we used the river for everything: drinking, washing our things and bathing. Now we can’t really do any of that because it causes a lot of sickness, like diarrhoea [sic] and vomiting,’ Chanapi says.

We Americans know a little something about that too—just see what the migrants have done to the wine country of Sonoita, Arizona and Saguaro National Park, the streets of a once-relatively-pristine New York City (at least under Mayor Rudy Giuliani), as well as basically any other area they settle, or even touch.

For a reminder, here’s what Ben Bergquam reported from on-scene at the Gap last year:

Truly unbelievable! This goes out to all of the open borders, virtue signaling, environmentalists! You hypocrites and liars! 60,000 tons of garbage, and unknown amount of human feces, flowing out indoor the ocean because of your policies! This is what you did to the Darien Gap… pic.twitter.com/MYM7SR52fH — Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) September 17, 2023

And here:

🚨There is a Secret Invasion at our Southern Border and nothing is being done about it!



Darien Gap is a cesspool of trash, debris, and dead bodies. Where are all of the #ClimateAction people to help with this #ClimateCatastrophe of TRASH left by 100’s of thousands of immigrants… pic.twitter.com/NfXnGAQCof — DivaPatriot 🇺🇸 (@TeamAmerica2020) November 29, 2023

Now, the ones pandering to the progressive “climate change” are oddly silent about the environmental carnage brought by the migrants—apparently, using immaculate forest and rivers as landfills, killing the wildlife with “fossil fuels,” and tossing rotting corpses into the water supply is perfectly acceptable. Who knew? Seems pretty unacceptable to me, a white, Christian nationalist who believes in the values and system of America’s founding.

The article also notes there are other deleterious impacts, on top of the ecological ones, namely the social: children are abandoned “for days” as parents head off to work with the migrants, and with the extra cash, alcoholism has drastically increased.

Progressivism reaping what it always does: utter chaos and dysfunction. Here’s how a founder of a global conservation group describes the situation:

‘People have turned a blind eye to this because they think it’s some place over there where no one lives. In reality, 8,000 people are living there, whose rivers are getting polluted by the shit of half a million people,’ says Global Conservation’s founder, Jeff Morgan. ‘The trash can be cleaned up, but the rivers might not come back, or take decades to restore.’

Paging Sierra Club, Greenpeace, and Earthjustice, but it’s all just radio silence.

