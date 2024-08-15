Rachael Zegler personifies the idiocy behind trendy pro-Hamas feelings

Rachel Zegler, a delicately beige-colored woman with a 50% Hispanic lineage, was cast as Snow White in Disney’s upcoming live-action musical remake of the classic 1937 animated cartoon. She can sing in a generic pop culture way and probably acts just as well. She’s also a vapid idiot who claims to support a “Free Palestine,” even while emoting about the horrors of antisemitism. She is the Democrat party base’s single, female base.

I make it a point never, ever to see Steven Spielberg movies and to avoid Stephen Sondheim musicals, so I missed Zegler’s debut as Maria in his West Side Story. Apparently, she was adequate. Based on the adequacy, Disney cast her as Snow White despite, as I noted, her not-snow-white complexion. That’s not a racist remark; that’s a fact, which you can affirm in this picture of Zegler in 2023 at the premiere of something or other:

Image by Brutallygolden. CC BY-SA 4.0.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so I won’t opine about whether Zegler’s the “fairest in the land” or not. All that I will say, again, is that she’s not “snow white.” Others have noted, though, that Gal Gadot, who plays the wicked queen in the same movie, has a more classical beauty:

Internet meme; creator unknown.

Gal Gadot, of course, is Israeli and, before becoming a Hollywood actress, served (as all Israelis do) in the Israeli military:

Gal Gadot (aka Wonder Woman) joining the IDF.



Finally a good role model in Hollywood.



Also Wonder Woman was fantastic.#MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/bgPPt4XyMX — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) June 12, 2017

Not surprisingly—and unlike her self-loathing countryman who’s Kamala Harris’s anti-Israel advisor—Gadot is extremely supportive of Israel:

Courageously @GalGadot will host Hollywood screening of uncensored footage of Hamas Massacre.



“I’m fighting for awareness of what happened in the Holocaust and what happened on Oct. 7. We can’t just ignore it.” pic.twitter.com/2U6N3ofGLY — Afshine Emrani MD FACC (@afshineemrani) November 7, 2023

While Gadot is pro-Israel, Zegler, a textbook mindless starlet, is a Hama advocate. Many have noted Zegler’s most recent tweet on the subject, which she made just three days ago:

and always remember, free palestine. — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) August 12, 2024

However, the fact is that Zegler has repeatedly voiced her support for Hamas...er “Free Palestine”:

That’s Zegler’s shtick...”Free Palestine.”

But here’s the thing: Zelger has absolutely no idea what that means. I say this because she’s also posted weepy things about the horrors of the Holocaust and antisemitism and about the antisemitic Pittsburgh shooting, which, she rightly noted, was an attack on freedom of worship:

Zegler, like so many uninformed, emotive, irrational young women—the largest voting bloc on the left—totally fails to understand that you cannot simultaneously support Hamas, freedom of worship, and the Jews’ right to be free from another Holocaust. That’s because Hamas has dedicated itself to annihilating Israel’s 10,000,000 Jews, while Islamic adherents and their fellow travelers want to “globalize the intifada,” which means eliminating the other 5-6 million Jews. That’s some Holocaust.

Likewise, Zegler doesn’t understand that one of the mandates of Islam is to convert people. There is no freedom of worship under Islam. Also, Islam doesn’t subscribe to the nice Mormon “knock on the door” approach. Instead, Islam opts for a more pro-active conversion method involving fire and sword, with sexual slavery and servitude reserved for those who refuse to convert but whom Islam nevertheless allows to live.

Zelger deserves all the heat she gets for being pro-Hamas, but she also deserves ridicule for taking stands on things about which she clearly knows nothing. Our country suffers from a plague of ignorance, and she’s the poster child.

Meanwhile, Disney’s Snow White doesn’t seem destined to be a classic. First, the studio had to re-do the entire movie after its Snow White and The Seven Weird People fiasco when it turned out that, to be PC, Disney had re-cast the dwarves as Renaissance Faire hippies. Then, Disney had to run interference after Zegler, once again showing her lack of self-awareness, made it clear that Snow White doesn’t need no stinkin’ man to save her.

Now, Disney’s crashing headlong into Middle Eastern politics. Because of Gal Gadot, the pro-Hamas crowd is demanding a Snow White boycott:

BOYCOTT THIS MOVIE!!



gal gadot is a zionist and a member of IDF who’s been terrorising and committing crimes against humanity towards palestine for over 75 years now. https://t.co/vQeFFkSiu9 — bjo🧚🏻‍♀️ (@livingformlk) October 28, 2023

Meanwhile, my advice is that, given Zegler’s repeatedly professed pro-Hamas sentiments, it would be the wise Jew who stays home when Snow White comes to town. This is no hardship for me. As someone who prefers not to have a major movie studio relentlessly shove LGBTQ+ propaganda down children’s throats (which seems to be Disney’s prime mission of late), I’ve steered clear of Disney for years.