Kamala taps a self-loathing Israeli to serve as her Jewish liaison

Ilan Goldenberg—as, as I think of him, “Il(h)an Goldenberg—has more in common with Ilhan Omar than your average Jew when it comes to his support for Israel. In other words, he loathes the country of his birth and bends all of his efforts to aid its enemies. Nevertheless, he’s the man Kamala Harris tapped as her new liaison to the Jewish community.

Kamala realized she needed such a liaison when it became apparent that Jewish Democrats, from Bill Ackman on down, are increasingly worried about the fact that the Biden administration is hostile to Israel and the Democrat party faithful are actively antisemitic. According to Bloomberg, the mere fact that she appointed a Jewish liaison shows how Harris is attempting to placate the Jews:

Vice President Kamala Harris tapped a former Middle East peace negotiator to help with campaign outreach to Jewish voters, as she looks to keep up the pressure over Israel’s conduct of the war against Hamas without alienating a key voting bloc. [snip] The move underscores how the Harris campaign has begun to confront thorny policy issues that have split Democratic voters and could leave her vulnerable to Republican attacks in the race against Donald Trump. In foreign policy, that’s the Gaza war.

Note, too, how carefully Bloomberg describes Goldenberg as a native Israeli and just a policy wonk:

Goldenberg was born and spent his early years in Israel. Since the Oct. 7 attack, he’s participated in US planning for the “day after” in Gaza — an effort to determine the postwar structure in the area. US officials have been adamant that Hamas cannot maintain a political leadership role, and the Biden administration continues to advocate for a reformed Palestinian Authority to administer the enclave.

As always with the leftist media, though, it’s what it doesn’t say that tells the real story. In this case, what it doesn’t say is that, in the existential battle between Israel and Hamas, Goldenberg comes down squarely on Hamas’s side:

Well, Goldenberg has longstanding ties to the anti-Israel group J Street and served as a foreign policy adviser to Elizabeth Warren’s failed 2020 presidential bid. Throughout his professional career, both in and out of government, he has served as a public defender of the Democratic party’s criticisms of Israel, a critic of the GOP’s efforts to strengthen ties with the Jewish state, and a proponent of deepening diplomatic relations with Iran.

Goldenberg has been Kamala’s advisor since October 7, so it was he whispering in her ear when she boycotted Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to Congress, sympathized with antisemitic, pro-Hamas campus agitators, and scolded Israel for daring to hurt Gaza civilians.

Goldenberg was also the one whispering in Elizabeth Warren’s ear when she established herself as one of the most anti-Israel senators in Congress. Indeed, when it comes to her hostility to the world’s own Jewish state, Warren rivals the Squad. She completely supports the “occupation” narrative and insists that peace will come only when Israel gives Hamas and Fatah everything they want, which, shorn of all fancy rhetoric, is Israel’s annihilation.

Michael Doran writes how, in the middle of Israel’s existential war, Goldenberg was at the heart of the Biden administration’s efforts to sanction Israel:

President Biden recently achieved a historic first for which he has received no credit. He is the first president to form an interagency team dedicated to imposing sanctions on an ally, namely, Israel. To be sure, the United States sanctioned allies on many occasions. Recent examples of this kind include sanctions designed to prevent Germany from completing the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline, and sanctions on Turkish defense industries to penalize Ankara for its procurement of the Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile system. These sanctions resulted from a specific action by an allied government that Washington sought to reverse. But the sanctions against Israel are of a qualitatively different kind. The Biden administration has assembled an interagency team of targeteers tasked with finding individuals and groups to sanction—not to reverse a specific policy, but to weaken if not topple the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. [snip] The White House has established an interagency initiative to produce sanctions against Israeli entities and individuals. The International Economics Directorate at the National Security Council (NSC) leads the effort. Ilan Goldenberg, who until April worked for Vice President Kamala Harris and has now moved to the Strategic Planning Directorate in the NSC, also plays a very enthusiastic role.

One of my favorite sayings is that Jews are undoubtedly a smart people, which means that they excel at being stupid. No one is more stupid than a self-loathing Jew who has bought so completely into leftism that he also accepts the antisemitism that has permeated leftism since Karl Marx himself. Il(h)an Goldenberg is the newest poster child for a Jew who dedicates his life to helping those whose own lives are dedicated to killing Jews.

I can’t even pretend to know what drives someone like this. I do know, though, that Democrat Jews need to understand that Goldenberg advances, rather than defeats, antisemitism in the Democrat party.

