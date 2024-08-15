As most are aware, VP Harris was handed the nomination for president. She has never won a primary or a primary delegate. This is a different conversation. I want to talk about her campaign stump speech. She is now framing the presidential race as “the prosecutor versus the convicted felon.”

President Trump might be able to own this. Yeah, you were pretty good at prosecuting innocent people and your political opponents and keeping them in jail or tied up in court.

I must protest a bit though by allowing this framing to occur, and I feel the need to help reframe this for all Americans rather than just the liberals: The socialist versus the capitalist.

This one is near and dear to me. For multi-generational Americans, we had fathers, grandfathers, uncles, great uncles, cousins, etc., go to war, fight, and in some cases die to prevent the spread of socialism. I think most reasonable Americans know socialism is bad. It has never worked. As a nation, we have spilled blood, sweat, and tears to halt the spread of this damaging ideology.

And, now, we are talking about a major presidential candidate openly advocating for socialism in the U.S. For those of multi-generational Americans, or Americans who came from socialist countries, now is the time to make your voice heard and your vote count. Because the socialists are right, our democracy is at stake—they are trying to turn America away from what made it great and usher in a socialist collapse. They are openly running a socialist for president.

To have some fun, I have also produced some other framing for your consideration. Perhaps the word smiths on the forum can help me with something better for the Yellow School Bus candidate versus....

A few other suggestions. Please put yours in the comments, remembering the moderation rules:

The pro-terrorist candidate versus the Terrorist Destroyer.

The America hater versus the American Patriot.

The ICE Abolisher versus the Border Defender.

The flip-flopper versus the steadfast.

The poser versus the world player.

The phony candidate versus the proven candidate.

The unprepared versus the battle tested.

The business destroyer versus the business builder.

The defund-the-police-and-bail-out-violent-criminals candidate versus the law and order for all candidate.

The San Fran hellhole candidate versus the promoting-beautiful-cities candidate.

The NPC versus the Boss.

The Marxist versus the free marketeer.

The teleprompter candidate versus the riff candidate.

The climate emergency candidate versus the freedom to choose candidate.

The yellow school bus candidate versus the color of green (money) for all candidate.

This is a fun and serious article. There is no such thing as a democratic socialist. It is a made-up and focus-grouped word to try to distract people from what socialism really is. Conservatives and anti-socialists must vote this fall, and we must vote like our families and our future depend on it. We outnumber them, but we don’t always show up. We all know the evils of socialism, and we know they are committed to destroying the American experiment. Please spread the word to vote against socialism and government control and for freedom and capitalism.

Maker S. Mark (a pseudonym) is a patriot who can understand and explain advanced math and science, and is worried about the state of the nation and how to solve the problems we face. United we stand, divided we fall.

Image: YouTube video screen grab.