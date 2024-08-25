Mainstream media misinformation, mendacity at PBS

PBS recently reported that, via a phone call, former President Trump urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to delay a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas until after the 2024 presidential election to benefit himself politically.

Turns out, that wasn’t true.

In any way, shape, or form.

Knock me over with a feather. Imagine my surprise when I found out that this, too, was a lie made out of whole cloth!

"PBS NewsHour" propagandist reporter Judy Woodruff subsequently apologized for reporting the story about Trump and Netanyahu “that both leaders have staunchly denied,” according to Fox News.

Woodruff said in a tweet:

"I want to clarify my remarks on the PBS News special on Monday night about the ongoing cease fire talks in the Middle East. As I said, this was not based on my original reporting; I was referring to reports I had read, in Axios and Reuters, about former President Trump having spoken to the Israeli Prime Minister. In the live TV moment, I repeated the story because I hadn't seen later reporting that both sides denied it."

She added, “This was a mistake, and I apologize for it.”

Well, at least Woodruff had the cojones to apologize, which is more than can be said of almost everyone else in the mainstream media and the intelligence services, to name just a few blatantly pathological liars.

Russian collusion? Hunter’s laptop is a fake, bearing all the hallmarks of a Russian disinformation campaign? The COVID vaccines are safe and prevent transmission and contraction of the coronavirus? President Biden is in tip-top shape, mentally and physically? And he is just a nice, normal man? Kamala Harris is now a female Messiah? Republicans want to despoil the planet and throw your grandma off a cliff? Not to mention these claims from ten and 12 years ago or more: due to global warming, we only have ten or 12 years left to save the planet?

There is no way you can hate the mainstream media enough. There is no way you can disdain them, despise them, detest them to the degree they so richly deserve. They are all lies, all biasness, all hypocrisy, all bullsh*t … all the time. They care not who gets hurt, cancelled, or killed because of their fanatical adherence to a tyrannical agenda. They, like the Democrats they serve, care only about retaining and enhancing their power over others … meaning you and I.

They are a State-Run Media (SRM) when Democrats are in power, and a radical opposition media when Republicans hold sway. This is monumentally hypocritical and repulsive. Those in the mainstream media are literally a danger to our Constitutional republic … and indeed the world … because of this.

Recent headlines in major newspapers during the Democratic National Convention read: “America meets Coach Walz” and “A new way forward” with its communist overtones. Terms such as “joy” and “dad energy” are never used to characterize Trump and his supporters, nor would Trump ever be graced with headlines like those.

So, if you are harboring feelings of distaste -- and even detestation -- for the media, you are not alone. And you are probably a good person.

And declare yourself free of America’s “free” press.

