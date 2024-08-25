Our national debt now equals all the money in the world!

Amazingly, the United States GDP is $16 trillion per year, and our national debt is now $35 trillion. Our biggest national expense is interest service on the debt. But we don’t all know that $36.8 trillion represents all the money in the world. Put that in your pipe and smoke it.

A few weeks ago, I looked up how much money there is in the whole world. I did this because I was making the point that if a person is sick enough and close enough to death, then all the money in the world poured into medical care will not bring him back. Furthermore, not all the money in the world spent on medical care will bring him back from any successive drop down the ladder of well-being toward the point of no return. Drugs are artificialities. They cover up symptoms, but they do not substitute for the holistic requirements, like good food, sound exercise, meditation, prayer, like chiropractic, that actually improve the body in multiple physiological ways.

The World Atlas says that all the money in the world equals $37.8 trillion. Our debt now equals all the money in the world?

Spending in the modern era is a Democrat thing. It bribes voters and also conforms to the Cloward-Piven strategy to end family, religion, commerce, enterprise, and Western civilization through debt-collapse into a rubble from which Gyorgy Lukacs, Wilheim Munzehberg, John Dewey, the Fabians, the Frankfurt School, Max Horkheimer, Antonio Gramsci, Theodore Arno, and many others hoped a socialist utopia would climb. The operative word is “hope.”

How did Democrats get us here? When did they start driving the “hockey stick” of social welfare spending skyward? In 1964, with the great War on Poverty. This jumpstart spending program was supposed to knock out poverty, disparity, and want within ten years.

Democrats have scolded us over the years that our debt is all the result of Pentagon spending. If we just cut our Pentagon spending, they say, and croupier all that money into more social spending, then finally we will get to Nirvana, where everyone is equal in gifts and liabilities, and man’s inhumanity to man will vanish from the earth.

But Pentagon spending, during the Reagan years, for example, ranged around $300 billion a year, whereas Social Security and Medicare and Medicaid spending were each already over one trillion dollars. In 2000, I remember seeing that the total output for spending on education was $920 billion — almost a trillion. (Do we think it has gone down since then?)

Many of us — not just Democrats — equate spending with good outcomes. But what about all the $37.8 trillion in the whole world, if a person is sick enough, being unable to bring back a heart attack, cancer, or diabetes patient? And what about all $37.8 trillion being unable to stop my daughter from dying if she refuses simply to eat and drink? No part of our thriving comes from externalities and artificialities, for some strange reason that maybe we ought to think about.

Physicist Freeman Dyson said, “It is as if the universe has been waiting for us.” How true. And it seems part of how the universe waits for us is that we are fools to think that spending money will override the set of innate holistic structural forces embedded in our reality that dictate how the best human outcomes will never be earned by anything other than how we best treat ourselves for our mind, body, chemical, and functional health — and the mind, body, chemical and functional health of our brother and sister.

For example, welfare is not holistic. The person is not working to raise the quality of life of his brother and sister. The person on welfare will never live a holistic life, and he can make up the slack only by working — even if we choose to help him financially a little bit.

Spend all the money you want, Democrats — the results seem to show that there is a higher model of humanity than yours that waits for us to find it.

Dr. David Walls-Kaufman is a J6 author and thinker jailed for two months. He has written two novels, Caesar Americus: One Party Rule and Robot, Archangel, and the forthcoming nonfiction The Theory of Everything. He lived four blocks from the Capitol and was for decades the chiropractor to the political stars but left the city of his upbringing in the aftermath of woke persecution and the reversal of the West’s time-honored faith in factual evidence, innocent until proven guilty, and the seriousness of the evidence rather than the seriousness of the charge.

