The perils of underestimating Mr. Trump

Just as the Harris-Walz campaign was getting ready to bask in the warm glow of their post-convention honeymoon, the Trump folks dropped the RFK Jr. bomb on them. It is fairly reasonable to suggest that this was no coincidence.

Mr. Trump, quite plausibly, may have lined up Mr. Kennedy’s support well in advance of the conclusion of the Democrat convention. Add to this what seems to be an impeccable sense of timing. Hence, there is a competing news story that can only suck away much of the adoration the corrupt media was planning to spew all over Ms. Harris.

Speaking of media corruption, CBS radio news just ran a story about the significantly greater listener base for Kamala and the Dems than Trump and the GOP had for their convention. The trained ear, however, heard that the numbers were very much the same, and that they could only be estimates, since the results were from representative samplings and not actual tabulation.

It seems that Mr. Kennedy’s support for Trump stems from his being a traditional liberal instead of a woke-progressive Democrat-Socialist. He’s not alone in being worried about the Dems’ lurch toward a totalitarian agenda. At least he and Trump are actually trying to do something about it. They have also opened wider the door for the rest of us to join in.

Not being one of the brightest bulbs on the marquee, Harris and her camp may have been completely surprised by the Kennedy announcement. They probably, at least to some degree, believe their own BS about Trump and all of his shortcomings. It just so happens that Mr. Trump has had years of experience in dealing with cause and effect, and human nature. We all knew that, because Harris is such a weakling, the forces of tyranny had to do whatever they could to puff her up. Such a tactic is plagued with vulnerability, and Trump has taken advantage of that.

One may wonder whether Mr. Kennedy had this move in mind all along when he launched his “independent” campaign. He has a politically valuable surname for sure. But he also has no particular constituency other than the other independents. Courting independents in a political campaign can be something as challenging as herding cats — unless other dynamics are at play.

This brings to mind the extreme leftist bent that now colors the whole Democrat party. American voters don’t particularly like having distant Deep State functionaries trying to micromanage their lives. The Harris-Walz ticket is a prime example of this trend on steroids.

Although Mr. Kennedy has some difficulty speaking, he is still quite eloquent: “We need to examine the assumptions about U.S. leadership around the globe and ask ourselves: are we still a role model for democracy, or have we made it a kind of a joke?” Though substantially different in style, Kennedy and Trump are on the same page when it comes to pre-empting this unwelcome push toward overwhelming government dominance of its citizens. Or, shall I say, Making America Great Again.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.